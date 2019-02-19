With only days to go until the 2019-2020 budget is sent to the papers, the Des Moines County Board of Supervisors will hold a regular session and a work session on Today.

During the regular session, the board will set the time and date for public hearings on the FY 2020 budget.

After their meeting, the supervisors will hold a work session with County Budget Director Cheryl McVey. While no agenda is published for work sessions, they are expected to work on fixes to the FY 2020 budget.

The board will also review the Sheriff’s Fees Collected report and approve the minutes for their February 12th meeting.

The board meets at 9 a.m. today on the second floor of the county courthouse.

The meeting is open to the public.