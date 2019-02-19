He is one of three men charged thus far in the 26-year-old Chew's death, now is set to stand trial at 9 a.m. April 30.

A man charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the September 2017 execution-style killing of Demarcus "Peanut" Chew has plead not guilty to the charges.

Derrick Parker, 44, 13057 S. Champlain St., Chicago, entered the written plea of not guilty Monday in Des Moines County District Court. He also demanded a speedy trial.

Parker, one of three men charged thus far in the 26-year-old Chew's death, now is set to stand trial at 9 a.m. April 30.

Public defenders James Beres and James Carter have been appointed to represent Parker.

If convicted of the first-degree murder charge, Parker faces a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Parker is accused of conspiring with four other men in carrying out a hit on Chew, who was shot to death in a car shortly before 6 a.m. Sept. 10, 2017, outside 1021 N. Fifth St., where his mother lived at the time.

According to court documents, Parker was identified as one of five men caught on surveillance video apparently watching Chew's movements while at the Expose club in Gulfport, Illinois, before following him to Burlington in two separate vehicles, one of which was driven by Parker, who had no other passengers. The other four men — Antoine Spann, Andre Harris, Ceasar Davison and one other — were identified on surveillance footage getting following behind Parker's vehicle, which was directly following the one in which Chew was traveling.

Harris, 28, of Chicago was extradited to Des Moines County from Illinois Friday on a warrant for first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder after he was apprehended by by the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Apprehension Task Force.

He and Parker remain in custody in lieu of $2.025 million bonds each.

Spann, 29, who was arrested in August in connection with Chew's death, plead guilty earlier this month to lesser charges of aiding and abetting to commit willful injury causing bodily injury to Chew, a class D felony; conspiracy to commit murder, a class C felony; and criminal gang participation, a class D felony. He has been sentenced to 20 years in a state correctional facility.

Spann swore to provide truthful testimony in other trials in exchange for his plea. Any violation of the plea agreement will give the state the right to resurrect the first-degree murder charge.

During his extradited plea and sentencing hearing, Spann said he and Davison were in a street gang called the Black Pirates at the time of Chew's death and that they had been in Iowa with the intent of distributing illegal drugs. He said Parker was not part of the gang.

Spann admitted to driving the Jeep Cherokee that morning to the scene of Chew's murder with an understanding that one of the individuals in the vehicle would kill Chew.

“The agreement was the result of a hit that had been placed on Mr. Chew by an individual who has not yet been charged," Des Moines County Attorney Lisa Schaefer said during that hearing.

According to court documents, police were notified throughout the course of their investigation that A.J. Smith may be responsible for Chew's death. Smith and Chew's brother, Timothy Chew, had been involved in an escalating feud that resulted in a running gun battle in the South Hill area in May 2017, when the men ran between homes shooting at each other.

Smith since was killed in the Golden Gate neighborhood on the south side of Chicago.

Prior to his death, however, police interviewed Smith about Demarcus Chew's death. Smith denied any involvement in the murder but admitted to receiving a call during the morning hours of Sept. 10, 2017, informing him of Demarcus Chew's death and said he subsequently took video of himself at a hotel in Keithsburg, Illinois, to show where he was at the time of the shooting. Phone records show Smith received a brief phone call from a phone number registered to Spann at 5:59 a.m. that morning.

Surveillance cameras at a gas station in Keithsburg showed Spann there at 8:21 a.m. that same morning.

Days later, a Snap Chat video showng Davison thumbing through a large amount of money estimated to be at least $20,000 was posted to Davison's account. Spann, who is shown sitting in the back seat of the vehicle, can be heard in the video saying "RIP."

Davison has not yet been arrested.

The investigation into Demarcus Chew's death is ongoing, and additional arrests are possible. Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8375 or Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.