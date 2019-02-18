West Burlington Elementary PTO dance draws crowd of more than 200 mothers and sons.

A rumble was heard from above when entering the main floor of The Loft Sunday in downtown Burlington.

After a quick ride on the elevator to the second floor the joyous voices of boys was roaring through the hall.

Streamers hung down for a colorful Valentine entrance and behind was music, laughter and dancing.

“There are cookies, there are cookies” said a group of boys rushing into the room.

The room was the second floor of The Loft and the event was the Mother/Son Dance sponsored by the West Burlington Elementary PTO for their students. More than 200 mothers and sons were packed inside to enjoy crafts, treats and dancing.

“I thought it would be fun for mothers and sons to get dressed up and have fun,” said Allie Clark a PTO mom who suggest the idea. She heard of other schools doing this kind of event and thought, why not us.

Clark has a daughter who went to the daddy daughter dances and the idea was a way to include boys in an activity.

“He was really excited his sister (Raina, 11,) gets to go with her dad (Jacob Ruth) and this was his turn,” said Journey Ruth holding and dancing with her son, Asa, 6.

“As soon as I posted the event it went viral,” said Janelle Kramer, president of West Burlington Elementary PTO.

We then had to specify this event was only for West Burlington Elementary students. We also got busy trying to find other activities for the boys to do other than dance.

We created a craft project which was to make a parachute out of a coffee filter and attach a jumper to it. They could then toss them while out on the dance floor. They had a booth where mothers and sons could get photos and also held a Fortnite challenge dance.

Ashley Long came with her son Brody, 8, who was shaking and moving on the dance floor to his favorite song.

“He requested this song and took it up to the DJ to play,” she said.

“I think its more fun than anything,” said Brody.

“It’s fun to see the interaction with all the kids. It’s fun to see them let go,” said Journey Ruth. “I hope they have more and this isn’t the last.”

The crowd and excitement in the room felt like this may start a new trend. The boys swarmed the dance floor with smiles and moves and of course there were plenty of cookies.