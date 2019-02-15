A Mount Pleasant man was arrested Tuesday on numerous charges after a traffic stop yielded a stolen weapon.

DeWayne Lenoir, 29, 411-201 N. Broadway St., Mount Pleasant, was arrested at 8:13 p.m. Tuesday after Burlington police pulled over the red SUV he was driving, which had an inoperable third brake light, in the 600 block of Cedar Street in Burlington.

According to the criminal complaint against Lenoir, officers could smell marijuana emanating from the car when they spoke with Lenoir, who had a Des Moines County warrant out for his arrest.

When Lenoir got out of the vehicle at the request of officers, they saw a knot-tied plastic bag containing marijuana in the driver's door. Lenoir was detained and officers conducted a search of the vehicle.

A loaded, semi-automatic pistol was found on the floorboard on the driver's side halfway under the seat. The firearm had been reported as stolen from Des Moines County and is valued at $136.

Lenoir had a previous felony charge in Illinois for a felony DUI.

He was arrested on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, a class D felony; carrying weapons and driving while barred, both aggravated misdemeanors; possession of marijuana and failure to appear, both serious misdemeanors; and fifth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor.

Associate District Court Judge Jennifer Slocum Bailey set Lenoir's bond at $5,000 cash or surety and ordered him to next appear in court at 2 p.m. Feb. 22.