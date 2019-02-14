ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Reports are taken directly from the daily logs of area law enforcement agencies. Some agencies do not differentiate between arrests and citations.

BURLINGTON

Monday

10:29 a.m.: 515 N. Main St. Shelby Faythe Delgado, 27, 606 W. Washington St. No. 27, Mount Pleasant: warrant for failure to appear.

11:46 a.m.: Howard Street and West Avenue. Joshua Wayne James, 35, 419 S. Starr Ave.: warrant.

Tuesday

4:38 a.m.: 1100 block of Washington Street. Stoney Keelan Twoeagles Morse, 28, homeless: false identification.

10:45 a.m.: 513 N. Main St. Tyrell Lanell Galmore, 23, 2515 Valley St.: failure to appear and violation of a no contact order.

10:49 a.m.: Des Moines County Courthouse. Shaniqua Marie Smallwood, 25, 2515 Valley St.: disorderly conduct and interference with official acts.

3:24 p.m.: Super 8 Motel. Obie Taylor II, 40, 235 S. Fifth St.: warrants for violation of probation.

8:13 p.m.: 600 block of Cedar Street. DeWayne Lenoir Jr., 29, 411-201 N. Broadway St., Mount Pleasant: felon in possession of a firearm, carrying weapons, driving while barred, possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree theft, fifth-degree theft and a warrant for failure to appear.

Wednesday

2:32 a.m.: Woodlawn Avenue and Division Street. Nicholas David Koett, 40, 11598 Woody Lane, West Burlington: first-offense drunken driving.

DES MOINES COUNTY

Monday

7 p.m.: Des Moines County jail. Mickey Charles Sourwine, 36, 110 S. Marshall St., Burlington: warrant for violation of a no contact order.

9:53 p.m.: Des Moines County jail. Ryan Wade Siegrist, 40, 1119 Avenue F, Fort Madison: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

Tuesday

10:41 p.m.: U.S. 34 and Roosevelt Avenue, Danville. Michael Joseph Weber, 62, 204 W. Franklin St., Mount Pleasant: first-offense drunken driving.

FORT MADISON

Monday

2 p.m.: 811 Avenue E. Joshua Charles Corcoran, 37, no permanent address: trespass.

Tuesday

4:20 a.m.: 3200 block of Avenue L. Jeremy Gilbert Miller, 27, 420 Hagemann Avenue, Burlington: driving while suspended.

7:54 p.m.: 2601 Avenue L. Sheldon Shonta Robinson, 31, 3421 Avenue N: warrant for probation violation.

LEE COUNTY

Monday

2:06 p.m.: Des Moines County jail. Joshua Wayne James, 35, Burlington: warrant for violation of probation.

Tuesday

11:38 a.m.: Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Ryan Wade Siegrist, 40, Fort Madison: warrants for failure to appear.

LOUISA COUNTY

Monday

1:56 p.m.: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office. Clayten Lee Schmelzer, 30, Muscatine: warrant for probation violation.

6:40 p.m.: Wapello. Carlotta Septer, 42, Oakville: harassment.

Tuesday

2 p.m.: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office. Jessica Ann Carrington, 33, Burlington: warrants for failure to appear.

HANCOCK COUNTY, ILLINOIS

Feb. 7

No time given.: No location given. David Adams, 28, Warsaw, Illinois: warrant for violation of parole.

No time given.: No location given. Jason M. Thurman, 38, Warsaw, Illinois: warrant for delivery of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver and unlawful delivery of methamphetamine.

No time given.: No location given. Kristen M. Golliher, 33, Hamilton, Illinois: warrant for failure to appear.

No time given.: No location given. Lyle E. Gibson, 37, Quincy, Illinois: warrant for failure to appear.

CRIME WATCH

BURLINGTON

Monday

10:12 a.m.: Catfish Bend Casino, 3001 Winegard Drive. Vandalism.

1:03 p.m.: Chamber of Commerce, 610 N. Fourth St. Disorderly conduct.

1:50 p.m.: Aldo Leopold Middle School, 3075 Sunnyside Ave. Disorderly conduct.

7:45 p.m.: 500 block of North Plane Street. Structure fire.

10:34 p.m.: Sundown Place Apartments, 10994 115 Ave. Burglary of residence.

Tuesday

9:04 a.m.: 100 block of Valley Street. Vehicle theft.

2:14 p.m.: Burlington High School, 421 Terrace Drive. Vandalism.

3:05 p.m.: Standard of Beaverdale, 401 S. Roosevelt Ave. Assault.

7:18 p.m.: Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St. Disorderly conduct.

WEST BURLINGTON

Tuesday

9:08 p.m.: ABC Pawn and Gun, 914 Broadway St. Vehicle theft.

FORT MADISON

Monday

10:59 a.m.: 1600 block of Avenue H. Burglary.

MOUNT PLEASANT

Monday

12:30 p.m.: 8000 block of East Harvest Drive. Vandalism.

ROME

Monday

9:35 p.m.: 1800 block of 335th Street. Theft.