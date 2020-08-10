Pity poor Mr. Bowlsby. When he arrived, tired and bedraggled at the editorial offices of the Burlington Gazette that morning in 1899, he had a story to tell that was all too familiar to many of the town residents.

The West Hill resident had come to complain of a most uncommon rat that robbed him of his sleep, angered his wife, and made him an object of scorn with his neighbors.

While the newspaper staff bustled about the room in their effort to produce the daily newspaper, Mr. Bowlsby placed his head on the editor’s desk and began to pour out his tale of woe.

Burlington, at that time, was plagued with rats seeking shelter from the winter. The ample food supply of uncollected garbage and grain sweepings from the nearby mills had produced a bumper crop of the rodents that summer. Now, with the arrival of cold weather, the fat and happy rats were intent on sharing living arrangements with the town’s residents.

Bowlsby became aware of the first signs of this invasion on the previous day when his wife loudly pointed out the gnawed holes in the baseboard of the dining room, the study and the bedroom closet.

Bowlsby girded his loins and made ready to do battle with the four-footed invaders. He purchased a supply of rolled tin and closed off all the offending rat holes he could find. Thus, secure in the knowledge it would take a very inventive rat equipped with tin snips to force entry into his house, he retired to bed.

But a few minutes after 10 p.m., he awoke from his slumber with the awareness he had uninvited guests. There was a persistent scratching at the wall in the dining room, study and closet. For a few minutes, Bowlsby feared a pack of rats was attempting to force an entry.

"I subsequently learned they were all the same rat," Bowlsby was to report. "He was calling at all the various places where he had grown accustomed to dropping in and every time he found a place closed against him, he grew more excited.

"I was already nervous when I went to bed and I had been listening to that rat gallop all around the house and cry aloud every time he found a new piece of tin on the baseboard. And then, all of a sudden, he was in bed with me!"

At that point in his story, the Gazette staff paused in their rounds and drew near to Mr. Bowlsby to hear the rest of the story. Their visitor rewarded them with a blood curdling account of how he suddenly sat up in bed, with his feet hanging over the edge.

"You don’t know how queer to feels to put your bare feet on the floor expecting to have a creature jump upon your corns," Bowlsby explained. "Finally, I got down off the bed and turned on a light and got a piece of board out on the back porch. There I found my dog sound asleep."

"The dog, being surprised out of his sleep and seeing me with the club, assumed I was going to lam him with it and I had a terrible fight getting him in the house. By the time I dragged him into the bedroom, I was in no condition to encounter a rat so I told the dog to remain on watch and I retired to the dining room."

Bowlsby told of waiting for some time in the dining room, until he grew puzzled by the silence from the bed chamber. Then, slowly the awareness grew, that there was something with him sitting in the dining room. Bowlsby lit another lamp and, as the light spread, he discovered a giant rat sitting beside him.

The home owner let out a shriek and ran to the bedroom to fetch his poor dog, only to discover the dog was fast asleep in the bed. He pitched the startled pooch into the dining room, then armed himself with a hatchet and took off in pursuit of the dog and rat to do battle.

The chase was on. The rat ran room to room, pursued by the thoroughly alarmed dog and a shouting Bowlsby bringing up the rear. By now, the entire house was in a state of panic, while concerned neighbors pounded on the front door in fear of murder being committed inside the Bowlsby house.

Finally, the dog cornered the rat in the pantry, and Bowlsby and his hatchet rushed forward to administer the coup de grace to the rascally rodent. But the dog suddenly turned to see his owner again approaching with a weapon and assumed the hatchet was meant for him.

With a loud howl, the confused dog turned from the rat and fled back toward the bedroom with Bowlsby in pursuit — intent on returning the dog to the fray — as the bemused rat followed along — no doubt intrigued by this sudden change in fortune.

Bowlsby had reached the limits of his patience with the family pet, so he unceremoniously pitched the dog outside and returned to do battle.

It would be a showdown, just the two of them, in a battle to the finish. The rat opened the duel by retreating back into the closet. Bowlsby followed.

Clothes and shoes went flying, and Bowlsby’s wife and children were consumed with hysteria as Bowlsby eliminated any hiding place for the rat. Finally, only a long overcoat remained. As Bowlsby reached for it, the alarmed rat jumped from a coat pocket and ran down Bowlsby’s arm to disappear beneath his night shirt.

Bowlsby’s reaction must have been something to see. In one move, he hoisted the night shirt around his head and turned to run from the closet.

But the sleeping garment blocked his vision and with a giant crash, the nearly naked Bowlsby ran full force into the bedroom’s opposite wall. And there he fell senseless to floor. Now there was quiet broken only by Mrs. Bowlsby’s soft sobs.

As he lay there, the recovering Bowlsby grew aware he was sharing the night shirt with a now quiet lump. He arose, shook out the shirt and a very dead rat fell to the floor. It had been killed when his pursuer had smashed into the wall. The battle finally belonged to Bowlsby.

A groan swept the newsroom as the reporters realized they had probably been taken in by yet another tall tale from Bowlsby. But there was that bad bruise on the visitor’s head to support his version of the story. In the end, the Gazette made no pronouncement on the story’s authenticity but simply printed it as Mr. Bowlsby presented it.