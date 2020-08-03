This week’s artifact celebrates not just women’s fashion, but also women’s independence. It’s made of fabric and horsehair, and dates to sometime between 1918 and 1922. Unfortunately, our records do not show who donated the artifact.

The cloche hat debuted around 1908 via a French milliner named Caroline Redboux, and enjoyed mild popularity for about 10 years. However, it wasn’t until the rise of the flapper movement that the hat came into its own. Young women were cutting their hair in bobs or Eaton Crops, which worked perfectly with the bell-shaped cloche. The hats were usually simplistic in their design and decoration, although there are examples of lushly decorated hats that were used for weddings and other formal occasions.

The close-fitting hat is worn low over the eyebrows, making visibility difficult at best. Women walked with their chins up and their eyes downcast, giving them an alluring air of independence and mystique, which in turn drew the male eye to the wearer. The cloche hat also became a way for a young woman to advertise her relationship status. If there was an arrow-like ribbon, it meant the wearer was single but already had given her heart to someone. If there was an elaborate bow, it meant she was single and looking.

Women in the 1920s were enjoying freedoms they never had before, including the right to vote with the passage of the 19th Amendment. More women than ever were working outside the home, and women’s fashions were becoming daringly revealing (for the time). They were cutting their hair and taking up such racy pasttimes as smoking in public (gasp!), drinking alcohol in public (shocking!), and kicking up their heels while dancing at local gin joints and speakeasies, which were plentiful in the area.

The Jazz Age eventually came to an end, and with it the end of the flappers. Fortunately, we have several examples of cloche hats and flapper fashions in our archives. The hat is currently on display in our Hat Shoppe, located in the 19th Century Gallery where Bernice models it for visitors.

DMCHS wants to hear from you! We are collecting stories from folks who had family members who were part of the Hawkeye Native Society, and who worked at the pearl button factory in Burlington. We are also collecting personal stories from folks, related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Your stories are important to us, and will be archived digitally at the Historical Society Museum, as well as with the Library of Congress. Stories can be emailed to Julie Martineau at juliem@dmchs.org

