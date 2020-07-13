This week’s artifact is made of cast iron, and has two pieces. It was once used in an apothecary in Virginia, but traveled to Iowa where it was later put into service grinding corn, although the artifact is likely older than the purported 1838 trip to Iowa, and is certainly older than that state itself.

Mortars and pestles go back to the early days of humanity, when rocks were used to grind things for food, fiber and medicine. Crushing or grinding breaks fibers down to a more manageable form, and in many cases, makes the medicinal or food qualities of whatever you are grinding easier to digest or access.

Prior to the Industrial Revolution and the evolution of modern drugs, physicians and apothecaries relied heavily on herbal lore and medicinal plants to cure their patients. The heavy cast iron mortar and pestle reached the height of their popularity around the time of the Civil War, at a time when remedies in pill form were the exception, rather than the rule.

The advantage of using a cast iron mortar and pestle was that you could break down even the toughest materials into a powder form relatively easily. The problem is that they are heavy, unwieldy, and difficult to clean which is why glass or stone were (and still are) preferred materials. The mortar and pestle fell out of favor in the late 1800’s to early 1900s, with the invention of machines that could do the same work more efficiently and many of the cast iron models were melted down and re-cast into other, more useful items. Luckily for us, our mortar and pestle were repurposed as a corn grinder, the results of which were consumed for breakfast by the donor’s family. Later, the artifacts were given to the Des Moines County Historical Society, where they remain a valued part of our collection.

The artifacts are not currently on display at this time, but may be at some point in the future.

DMCHS wants to hear from you! We are collecting stories from folks who had family members who were part of the Hawkeye Native Society, and who worked at the pearl button factory in Burlington. We are also collecting personal stories from folks, related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Black Lives Matter Movement! Your stories are important to us, and will be archived digitally at the Historical Society Museum, as well as with the State Historical Society and the Library of Congress.

