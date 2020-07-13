Dependability was one of the best things about the Kerosene lantern. You applied a match, adjusted the globe and forgot about it.

Of course, there was always the off-chance that your cow would kick over the lantern and you’d end up burning down Chicago. But generally speaking, kerosene lanterns were cheap and safe – if not especially bright.

This, however, was not the case with the new-fangled gas lamps. They were sneaky and a considerable number of Burlingtonians went to bed at night after forgetting to turn off the gas that flowed into their bedrooms and woke somewhere on the other side of the hereafter.

In spite of this risk, at the beginning of the 20th Century Burlington was busily replacing kerosene lamps with gas fixtures that were connected to the town’s coal gasification plant on the river front. This new source of light was wildly popular and the gas company was soon hooking everyone up.

Unfortunately, those gas lamps would never have passed even rudimentary safety standards. An open gas cock would allow an uninterrupted flow through the light fixture. If this gas was not blocked or safely burned off then it would accumulate to a dangerous level in a closed room.

The newspapers carried many accounts of death and close calls by asphyxiation. Gassing even became a popular way of committing suicide because it was much less painful than swallowing a cup of carbolic acid.

Coal gas, for all its convenience, could be a danger and this was never made clearer than at 2 p.m. on May 10, 1910, at the manufacturing facility of the Burlington Gas light Company. This brick building was tucked in behind the Rock Island Freight House and the Waterworks at the foot of Arch Street.

The company’s manufacturing boilers and equipment were housed in the one story structure with a galvanized roof. Anyway, it was until gas company employee, Joe Lieb walked into the boiler room that afternoon and detected the over-whelming smell of escaping gas.

The highly trained Lieb reacted in a thoroughly understandable manner by turning on his heels and running like heck for the nearest exit. He might have made it if he had not collided with his helper, Tom McShane, who was also running for the door.

Lieb started to explain that they should leave the building but suddenly a tremendous explosion ripped the gas plant apart. Lieb and McShane were propelled through the closed door, sent airborne over the railroad tracks and into a nearby cinder pile as the building began to deconstruct in a most spectacular manner.

The heavy galvanized roof took to the air, separated into pieces and began to shower down on the North Hill residential neighborhood. Bricks on the west end of the building left their moorings and with unerring accuracy took out most of the windows on the north end of the downtown.

A grand cloud of coal dust, powdered bricks and smoke rose from the explosion in a rolling mass that erroneously convinced most of the town that the huge gas storage tanks located next to the manufacturing plant had detonated.

Jack Nolan had been perched atop a 20-foot ladder painting the now vanished building and he simply disappeared. Rescuers feared the worst but, miraculously, he was found a few minutes later, covered with paint and half buried in a large brick pile 60 feet from the building.

He was picked up and brushed off and, to everyone’s amazement, he proved to he unharmed although he did insist on taking off the remainder of the afternoon.

Lieb and McShane also escaped death but both were badly battered and blackened by the explosion. They were rushed to a doctor’s office for treatment of burns and then sent home to recover.

Workers at the nearby Rock Island Freight House were the first on the scene after they cleared a large loading dock from the gas plant that was blocking the entrance to the freight house.

They were soon joined by the local fie departments and most of the town. Gas company manager, E.D. Clark, recruited a force of laborers to begin clearing the wreckage and within two days the gas company was back in operation, but it was rumored that the sale of kerosene lamps did enjoy a brief resurgence.