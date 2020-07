Myron "Sonny" and Dorothy Schulz will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary July 14.

They were married at the Kingston Methodist Church.

They have five children, Gary (Melody) Schulz and Roger (June) Schulz of Burlington, Peggy (Victor) Jevremov of Escondido, California, and Janette Schulz and Lorna (Brian) Knapp of Mediapolis. They also have 30 grandchildren and 54 great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to them at 17124 50th Avenue, Burlington, Iowa 52601.