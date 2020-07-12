Bob and Miriam Francis of Burlington are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary today.

Bob and Miriam were married July 12, 1950, in Mount Pleasant, at the minister’s home.

They have four children, Dannie (Joyce) Francis Of Wever, Kathy Titus, Marc Francis of West Burlington and Kevin Francis of Clarinda. They also have 10 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to them at 3020 Fleming Court, Burlington, Iowa 52601.

There will be a celebration with friends and family from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 5 at The Drake.