ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHH Today begins on an introspective note. You will prefer to spend time alone and away from people. You cherish your solitude. It is a good time to perfect a meditation technique. Write emails and arrange meetings. Tonight: Get a good night's sleep.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHHH Today favors networking. A new circle of friends is developing. There are rewards if you become active in organizations and social groups. This includes community service and political campaigns. Tonight: Write down a list of your most important goals and dreams.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHHH You will be highly visible and making more of an impression than you realize. Some job-related travel for the future is coming up. Update your skills and experiment with creative ideas in connection with your work. Tonight: Talk with a lonely elderly female relative.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHH Today finds you sharing anecdotes with others in an effort to teach as well as to entertain. This can lead you to assume the role of spiritual adviser. It is a promising time to write for publication too. Tonight: Explore options regarding higher education.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHHH The veil to the other world grows thinner, and a meaningful message from a loved one who has passed on is likely to arrive. You experience a sense of deeper peace regarding the inevitable cycles of death, birth and rebirth. Tonight: Management of debts/expenses.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHH A loved one shares ideas about spectacular summer vacation plans that have been put on hold. Cooperation is a must. Others will have plans and projects that will involve you. A legal matter might require your attention. Tonight: You can make a decision about a partnership.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHH Health and fitness are important considerations. Learn all you can about preventative medicine. Pay attention to what makes you feel ill or well. Companions are in a cycle of change; do not take this personally. Tonight: Refuse to give energy to individuals who disappoint you.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHH Love and romance are highlighted favorably today. Develop promising relationships by taking the initiative. Take time to be certain of what you truly desire. Do not commit on a whim. Tonight: Interesting but erratic time with children.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHH Discussions about changes concerning your residence and family life are highlighted today. Use humor and tolerance if impatience or anger builds regarding a relative. You could change your mind about how and where you want to live. Tonight: Understanding with a loved one.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan 19) HHHHH Your judgement is good and your mind is alert. It is a good time to attend to transportation needs. Conversations provide new perspectives. Those closest to you long to explore and grow. Everyone is ready to stretch their wings. Tonight: Return calls and emails.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHH Thoughts revolve around adding to your earning power and perfecting a new job skill. It is easy to make adjustments and resolve long-standing financial dilemmas. Hunches and synchronicities should be heeded. Tonight: Make the most of the new opportunities the universe offers.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHHH With a nature that combines romance with intuition, you are sensitive to the point of being genuinely psychic. Ongoing discussions slowly bring important information to light. A cycle of great progress begins. Active pursuits are favored. Tonight: It is your night.

BORN TODAY: Artist Egon Schiele (1890), diarist Anne Frank (1929), comedian Jim Nabors (1930)