This week’s artifact is made of brain-tanned elk hide and is decorated with both Czech and German glass beads, French brass beads, and earth pigment paints. It was sewn with animal sinew, and dates to sometime between 1800 and 1850.

The artifact was collected somewhere in either Nebraska or South Dakota by Edith Perkins, during one of her trips west with her husband, Charles. The Perkins were known as avid collectors of Native American art and artifacts, which later were donated to the Burlington School District, and then to the Des Moines County Historical Society.

What makes our bag unique is that while we know the bag is of Lakota origin, the design is atypical for the Lakota people. They are better known for their geometric designs and white backgrounds. This particular piece is done with a periwinkle blue background, with typical Siouxan colors, including pumpkin orange, brick red, Sioux green, greasy yellow and greasy green.

Known as a “Possibles bag,” the bag was used as a general “carry all,” much like a knapsack or purse today. If you look closely, you can see the traces of green pigment on the front flap, back of the bag and the fringe where remnants of the paint still remain. It is thought the center lozenge represents the sun, while the two crosses are representative of the morning star, a common theme in Lakota art.

Fully beaded pieces like ours that combine paint with beadwork are fairly uncommon prior to the 1850s. Porcupine quills were more readily available and were the preferred medium for decorating everything from clothing to moccasins to mundane objects like knife sheaths and pouches. It wasn’t until after the 1850s when trading posts became more common that beads were readily available for barter.

The bag is currently on display in the Black Hawk Case, located in the Grand Gallery at the Heritage Museum, and can also be found on the beadwork page on the DMCHS.org website.

DMCHS wants to hear from you! We are collecting stories from folks who had family members who were part of the Hawkeye Native Society, and who worked at the pearl button factory in Burlington. We are also collecting personal stories from folks, related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Stories can be emailed to Julie Martineau at juliem@dmchs.org.

