Pioneer Burlington attracted many men and women of strong character and passionate beliefs. But few combined these characteristics as dramatically as Dr. Edwin James, who rode into town in 1836.

James was one of those rare individuals who seem to succeed at whatever task they attempt. He was born in Vermont in 1797, was a graduate of Middlebury College and studied medicine in Albany. He also found time to master botany and geology and upon completion of his class work, he was appointed scientist for an 1820 expedition to the uncharted Rocky Mountains of the west.

It was during that trip James became the first white man to climb Pike’s Peak, and for a number of years that high point was known as James Peak. Upon his return to the east, James took two years off to write an account of that journey, which became a popular best seller — especially in England.

The doctor-scientist-explorer than added “linguist” to his resume when he accepted a military appointment as a doctor to the western frontier and, in his spare time, translated the New Testament into the Ojibwa language.

But James had only begun his literary adventures, because he returned to Albany and became editor of a temperance newspaper. He also wrote a second book recounting the adventures of a white child captured and raised by the Indians.

But even these pursuits proved an insufficient anchor to keep James in one place for very long. In 1836, he returned to the west — this time to the frontier community of Burlington, where he established himself as a physician.

James proved to be a very popular doctor. He was known for often treating patients unable to pay and was willing to travel in all types of weather to visit the sick.

He also became a land speculator, acquiring a good deal of prime farm land around Burlington. And he built a large stone two-story house in Union Township about four miles west of town.

James’ mark on history came in the 1850s when he became deeply involved in the “abolitionist” movement combating slavery. He strongly objected to the fugitive slave act of 1850 that required authorities in “free states” to return escaped Southern slave to servitude.

Because Missouri was a slave state and escaped slaves often made their way thorough the area, James soon earned a reputation as a friend of these fugitives. He even built into his house a secret room behind the fireplace, where he hid runaways going north on the “underground railroad.”

In 1855, James’ activities flared into public view when, on a June afternoon, a black man rode into town and took lodging at the Western Hotel. The man made some discrete inquiries around town and was soon introduced to James.

At dawn the following day, James arrived at the hotel in his large farm wagon, picked up the traveler and the two men caught the ferry to the Illinois shore.

Later that day, word flashed around town and through the abolitionist churches of North Hill that Dr. James and his passenger were returning. As a crowd gathered to watch, the two disembarked under the close guard of two men armed with revolvers and Bowie knives.

The two strangers later were identified as Missouri bounty hunters searching for “Dick,” a slave recently escaped from a farm in Clark County, Missouri. In response to inquiries, the two stated their intent to hold their prisoner until a judge, acting under the controversial Fugitive Slave law, could issue a warrant returning the black man to Missouri jurisdiction.

This announcement galvanized the town into action, and for three days public opposition to the impeding court action grew. A federal magistrate then arrived in town and a hearing was held in the county courthouse as an overflow crowd looked on. Gov. James Grimes closely followed the proceedings and was fearful a riot would take place if the fugitive was returned to Missouri. But the law on the matter was clear on what must be done.

Disaster was only narrowly averted when at the last minute the slave owner’s son arrived in town. The Missourian walked into the court room and viewed the explosive situation. He listened to the shouted threats from the crowd and considered his options.

Then, when asked to step forward to the bench, he declared the arrested man was not the runaway slave. In fact, he had never seen the man before.

A shout went up from the crowd and Grimes was to write: “A thousand cheering men followed Dr. James and the Negro to the river and rent the air with their cheers as the boat was unleashed from its moorings and started the fellow on his way to freedom.”

James remained in Burlington and continued his work as conductor on the Underground Railroad, lending his skills and resources to the abolitionist cause, but he did not live to see the Civil War finally resolve the issue.

In 1861, just months before the guns fired at Fort Sumter, the doctor was loading firewood onto his wagon when he slipped beneath the wheels and was crushed. Burlington lost one of its most gifted pioneer fathers, and his memory today is a mere shadow.