For Monday, May 25

ARIES (March 21-April 19) HHH Others depend on you to make the daily routine more agreeable. Stress levels can build now, so laugh at little problems and take time to relax. You should not generate a series of calls, emails or texts. Resist. Tonight: Not to be found.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) HHHH There is still social distancing. Analyze what is holding you back from making your daily life exactly as you want. You discover the solution to a long-standing blockage or problem. Follow laws and rules conscientiously. Tonight: Have a yammer with an old pal or neighbor.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) HHHHH You are radiant and vibrant. Ask others for favors and develop new contacts. Love and admiration are on the upswing. A neighbor or sibling relishes a conversation with you. Money comes in. The application of your natural genius for diplomacy helps. Tonight: Enjoy.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) HHHHH It is the perfect time to purchase clothes and take care of your appearance. Take advantage of sales today. Life has not changed all that much for you since quarantining began. You are still taking care of everybody. Tonight: Take time for a child who needs your help.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHHH Today offers you new philosophies and insights. You are ultra-sensitive to sound and color. You see how you have used time and resources. Thoughts center on future goals and wishes. Tonight: Pull away from associates who have complicated your life in the past.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHH Use care in establishing a new relationship. A neighbor involves you in a community program. Your skills in negotiation win needed support. Resist the temptation to socialize even though it is Memorial Day. Avoid danger. Keep good company. Tonight: Safe online networking and chat rooms.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHHH In many ways, you are going through a renaissance. There are major changes in your self-awareness. Your willpower is increasing; you are more daring and ambitious than ever before. Do something you have never dared to do. Tonight: Polish it off and hit send.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHHH Today finds you applying spiritual teachings to your imagination in daily life situations. You will be vital and creative. Your appearance improves, lending strength to your self-esteem. Fortunate luck befalls your personal life as well as your professional status. Tonight: A friend does you a favor.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHH Even though it is officially a holiday, it is an ideal time to examine financial documents and decisions. You encounter a sense of deja vu. You are aware of interconnectedness between the present and other lives at other times. It's a strange day. Tonight: Intimate dinner with your partner.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19) HHH Communication is a delicate matter today. Make every effort to understand and respect the views of others. Moderation is the best policy to adopt in your expectations of others. A loved one needs you now. You will extend initiative. Tonight: A real heart-to-heart.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHH It is a wonderful day to toss out debris, and to get neat and organized. Minimize stress with efficiency. Health factors in the environment need your attention. Pure water is essential. Postpone decisions about love as you go through a change of heart. Tonight: Early bedtime.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHHH Today begins with a joyful euphoria. New love warms the day. The fine arts provide pleasure, especially dance. It is an ideal day to select personal emblems and insignia. You will cherish friendships and have opportunities to deepen them. Tonight: Date night with your sweetie.