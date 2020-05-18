WEST BURLINGTON — Kim Rector began the school year knowing it would be her last year teaching preschool students in her classroom at West Burlington Elementary School before her retirement.

She had looked forward to springtime the most, a time when the efforts of her and her students’ work comes to fruition.

“March, April and May are just the best months to teach because everything comes together for kids, and all their hard work, it just seems like it starts to click,” said Rector, known fondly by students past and present as Miss Kim.

It wasn’t until mid-March, when Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced her recommendation to shutter school buildings throughout the state due to the coronavirus pandemic, that Miss Kim learned she likely would be witnessing those “ah-ha” moments via weekly Zoom meetings, that her final field trips to Starr’s Cave Nature Center and the Discovery Depot in Galesburg, Illinois, would go by the wayside.

“It was just sad to think that we didn’t get to finish and I didn’t get to see my kids because they’ve become so much like family. It just really left a hole in my heart,” Rector said. “I do feel kind of cheated that I didn’t get to finish it. I didn’t get to experience the whole year with this group of kids and their families and do it the way that it was supposed to be done.”

She briefly considered postponing her retirement another year, but arrangements already had been made to bring in her replacement and she has other plans ahead: the wedding of her youngest daughter, Lindsey Johnson, time spent traveling with her husband, Joe, and a babysitting commitment to her soon-to-arrive third grandchild.

But Rector made the best of it, putting together lesson plans that would limit screen time and encourage hands-on learning activities for her students and posting them online each Sunday.

“One of the biggest things in early childhood is that kids learn by playing, they learn by exploring, they learn by touching, and so we need to find ways to make learning fun where they don’t even realize that’s what they’re doing,” Rector said. “You can’t really mimic a classroom of kids playing and socializing with their peers at this age, so they’re really more just activities that build on academics and motor skills.”

While she missed her students, she took comfort in knowing she was passing along knowledge culminated over her 33-year teaching career to parents.

“As much as it helps the kids, my real hope too is that the parents can see how they can incorporate learning in some of those activities so they can keep doing that throughout the summer and realize that there’s a lot of fun ways to make that happen,” Rector said.

Rector discovered her passion for early childhood education early on in life.

“I really like the little people because they’re enthusiastic to learn,” Rector said. “With brain research, we know how important it is for those formative years for those kids to learn, so it’s fun to be a part of that and find fun ways to unlock those neurons for them.”

She had briefly considered pursuing a career in recreational therapy, but after only one semester at Iowa State University, she made the switch to education.

“And I never looked back,” Rector said, explaining she couldn’t recall a specific moment that she realized her passion. “I just sort of fell into it and it was perfect.”

Like many who grow up in rural communities, Rector, who grew up on a farm in Fairfield, originally had planned to settle somewhere far away, but as college graduation drew nearer, familiarity began to offer more appeal.

She interviewed in various parts of the state and wound up taking a position with the Great Prairies Area Education Agency as a special education preschool teacher

Rector’s career began with the Great Prairie Area Education Agency’s Five Star program as a special education preschool teacher. She taught in Yarmouth and Morning Sun before moving onto a position teaching a joint special education program for Danville and West Burlington. She went on to teach West Burlington’s voluntary four-year-old preschool program, drawn by the energy of her coworkers and the joy she got from her students there.

“The people I work with, that’s going to be one of the biggest adjustments,” Rector said of her retirement. “They just have something really unique at West Burlington Elementary with their staff, and I’m going to miss that camaraderie and creativity.”

She will be missed just as much by her colleagues.

“Miss Kim is so hard to put into words,” WBES Principal Theresa Kirkman said. “Magical sums it up best. She is just truly magical in every single relationship and interaction. ... She treated each of her classes like a family and a team, always striving for a ’better together’ approach and caring deeply for all in her presence and care. Miss Kim has always embraced her colleagues in that same manner and contributed in a variety of ways to make our Falcon Family better and stronger.”

A well-attended farewell wave parade, organized by Rector’s daughter, Taylor Atwater of West Burlington, was evidence of that. Students and teachers throughout West Burlington put signs in their yards and road in cars to wave at their beloved Miss Kim and bid her a fond farewell.

Rector said the parade helped to give her career the closure she feared the coronavirus pandemic had robbed her of.

Rector met with her students for one final Zoom meeting this past week and she looks forward to seeing them again during their drive-thru graduation ceremony May 26.

“It’s been a great ride,” Rector said. “I’ve loved every minute of my teaching. I really have been blessed with the greatest job ever.”

