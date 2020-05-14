For Friday, May 15

ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHH Today you will deeply appreciate reverie and solitude. Great creative inspiration develops while you are alone. Keep a journal in which to preserve your notes and sketches for future reference. Thoughts come together with new depth and power. Tonight: A second chance at a project.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHHH Get to know those whom you admire better. A sense of humor and the art of pleasant conversation will be the keys to entering a new social circle. Warm feelings are shared with a special someone. Tonight: You intuitively know what needs to be said.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHH You will want to contribute and achieve today. Avoid involvement in job politics though. There are some delicate situations among colleagues. It is wise to remain alert and cautious, and all will be well. Tonight: Call an elderly family member just to check in.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHH You seek wider intellectual horizons today. Purchase books and consider online classes. Friends can be very opinionated. Help a comrade direct anger in a constructive way. Choose your associates with some discretion. Tonight: Make it OK to be spontaneous.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHH You keep a positive mindset today. Negative programming, especially about economic issues, can seem discouraging. Cope by seeking to understand the force of fate. Others are emotional and sensitive. Be kind and offer sympathy. Research that which puzzles you. Tonight: Knowledge brings empowerment.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHHH Today allows your best qualities to shine. You will be an example to others. Relationships enter a calmer phase. Others will be less demanding. You will see everything settle in. Tonight: A child or loved one has some strong feelings to share. Listen well.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHH Your health takes a turn for the better. Animal companions are especially in tune with your needs today. Enjoy exercise or spiritual healing sessions with a loved one. Accept invitations. An admirer is making a special effort to add to your happiness. Tonight: Early bedtime.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHH Long-standing communication problems with a child or romantic interest can be overcome. Practice writing the perfect love letter or poem. Communicating your feelings is significant if you are to successfully woo the perfect partner. Tonight: Brings the promise of love.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHH An appreciation of your personal heritage is heightened today. Focus on deepening bonds with family members. Relationships will be steadier and satisfying. The people in your immediate surroundings assume deeper significance. Tonight: Attend to home maintenance and repair projects.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan 19) HHHH Today is good for talking through problems and finding answers. Honesty and ethical behavior provide the standards for success. Be a good listener. Conversations, practical study and short outings are all catalysts for progress. Tonight: Solidify an important relationship when the chance appears.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HH Today you might yearn for more and do not fully appreciate the bird in the hand. You are tempted to overspend. Bartering and bargain hunting provide a much more worthwhile alternative. Tonight: A discussion about the logistics of a financial situation is necessary.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHHH Today feels quite rare and magical, and you will feel better energy than you have in a long while. You will be appreciated, and an important point is made or a goal reached. There is the promise of romance. Tonight: The unexpected keeps popping up.