Asbury United Methodist Church, 2128 S. Main St., has closed until further notice. The Rev. Elizabeth Bell’s sermons are available online.

Bethany Lutheran Church, 2515 Madison Ave., has moved its services online to the church’s Facebook page. Sunday’s message is from John 11 on the raising of Lazarus. Future onsite services are pending on the Iowa governor’s decision.

Calvary Baptist Church, 2710 West Ave., is closed at this time. Services are available online on the church’s Facebook page and web page.

Community of Christ Church, 901 S. 12th St., has canceled all church activities until further notice.

Danville Community Churches has canceled the April 5 Palm Sunday Service.

Divine Mercy Catholic Parish, Burlington and West Burlington, is temporarily suspending the public celebration of the Mass. Masses are streamed every day on the parish’s Facebook page.

Faith Christian Outreach Church, 1302 E. Washington St., Mount Pleasant, is closed and has its Sunday and Wednesday services available on the church’s Facebook page. Sermons are posted on the web site.

Faith Lutheran Church, 3109 Sunnyside Ave., has suspended physical services. The church has a “worship online” link on its website. This week’s sermon is “By His Infection We Are All Healed.”

First Congregational Church, 313 N. Fourth St., is closing for the next four weeks. Check the church’s website for the Sunday devotional.

First Presbyterian Church, 321 N. Fifth St., will not have a service Sunday. The Rev. Deb Kinney will have her sermon on Matthew 26:6-13 and James 5:13-26 on the church’s Facebook and web sites.

First United Church of Christ, 611 Columbia St., will not have a service Sunday. Sermons will be emailed or mailed to members and friends.

Fort Madison United Methodist Church, 510 Ninth St., will not have a service Sunday. The Rev. Lane Van is posting her sermons on her blog.

Grace United Methodist Church, 1100 Angular St., will not have services or meetings through March. The situation will be reassessed after March.

Holy Family Catholic Parish, Fort Madison, has announced that all meetings, gatherings and activities connected to the parish are canceled until further notice. To stay informed, sign up for Flocknotes.

Lamrim Kadampa Buddhist Center, which meets each second and fourth Wednesday of the month at the Art Center of Burlington, has canceled classes and meetings for the foreseeable future.

Montrose Shared Supper scheduled for Saturday at the Montrose Church of the Nazarene has been canceled.

Montrose United Methodist Church, 106 Second St., has suspended Sunday morning worship until April 5, or until large groups are free to meet.

New Hope Community Church, 2900 Summer St., has canceled services until March 31.

Peace Lutheran Church, 13646 Beaverdale Road, West Burlington, has suspended all services and activities until a date to be decided later.

St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 607 S. Jackson St., Mount Pleasant, has temporarily canceled all weekday and weekend public Mass celebrations. Confessions are 4:30 to 5 p.m. each Saturday.

St. Luke United Church of Christ, 1403 South St., has postponed Sunday’s worship service.

St. Paul United Church of Christ, 303 W. Mount Pleasant St., West Burlington, will be closed until further notice.

St. Paul United Church of Christ, 401 Maple St., Donnellson, is canceling all activities until further notice.

Spring Grove United Methodist Church, 4502 Summer St., will have the Rev. Jan Garza’s messages available on Facebook. Her message for Sunday is “Close Encounters at the Cross - Mary, Martha, Lazarus,” using John 11:1-45.

Sunnyside Independent Baptist Church, 3415 Sunnyside Ave., is closed, possibly reopening on April 5.

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 625 N. Sixth St., is suspending services through March.

West Burlington United Methodist Church, 308 Broadway St., has closed until further notice. The Rev. Elizabeth Bell’s sermons are available online.

West Hill United Methodist Church, 540 Leebrick St., will not have services or meetings through March. The situation will be reassessed after March.

Zion United Church of Christ, 412 N. Fifth St., has placed the Sunday worship services on hiatus, effective immediately. Check Facebook for updates.