This week’s artifact is the work of Burlington native Harold Stienbrecher and dates to 1925.

Steinbrecher received his degree in civil engineering from Iowa State University in 1923, but his passion was cartography. His career took him to Wheaton, Illinois, where he found work as a civil engineer and began to establish a life for himself. However, he soon was called back to Burlington because of his ailing father.

In an effort to keep his cartography skills sharp while tending to his father, he approached then-city engineer Harry Volmer and asked if the city would be interested in having an up-to-date map, free of charge. It’s unclear if Volmer was impressed by the young man’s ambition, or if he was thrilled with the idea of having the work done for free. Either way, he cleared out a corner of his office, and allowed Steinbrecher to work there.

Steinbrecher worked for six months, tracing subdivisions and land tracts, eventually dividing Burlington into about 100 quarter sections he used for the rest of his time mapping Burlington. Stienbrecher created more than 50 editions of his map books, and never made a dime from them. Rather than selling them for a profit, he chose to sell them at cost to buyers. Today, his work is highly sought by collectors.

At some point in his career, Steinbrecher decided to focus on mapping Crapo Park and the arboretum. He chose Crapo because he felt there was a general lack of interest in public parks nationwide, and because he was heavily involved with the Arbor Day Association. Because of WII, tree planting in the arboretum was put on the back burner, resulting in the loss of many valuable specimens. Steinbrecher was responsible for many of the trees that were either planted or replaced in his lifetime, including a rare hybrid crab apple that came to Burlington by way of Boston, Massachusetts, and then Lisle, Illinois (near Wheaton).

It was because of the interest of Steinbrecher, and that of his brother, Raymond, that we had a granite sign at the South Main Entrance that measured 5’ high by 10’ long. It was inscribed "Crapo Park and Arboretum Established 1895. In memory of Raymond C. Steinbrecher."

There also was an engraved wooden sign reading "Nature Trail" that was hand carved by Steinbrecher, who was enamored of the trail system. The sign was to be placed in plain sight of the road, between the statue of Blackhawk and the Crapo Park Log Cabin.

Fortunately for us, copies of Steinbrecher’s maps and books still survive, and remain a valuable resource for students of history.

"Out of the Attic" features artifacts from the collection of the Des Moines County Historical Society. For more information, to ask questions or to offer comments or suggestions, call (319) 752-7449 or email dmchs@dmchs.org.