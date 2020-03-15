You are about to play a role in determining how $1.5 trillion is spent every year for the next 10 years.

You also are going to help determine congressional representation for your community and impact decisions made by local leaders and businesses.

Between March 12 and March 20, you will receive an invitation to fill out the U.S. Census. The census isn’t just another survey or questionnaire. A lot rides on the results of this count.

Every 10 years since 1790, our country has taken a count of everyone living in our communities. Yet, most of us don’t give much thought to the census and may not realize how much of what happens in our community is determined by it.

Required by the constitution, the census determines the population numbers used to set congressional representation at a national and state level for the next decade. Those population numbers also impact local decision making as businesses, school districts, and other local leaders use census figures to plan for the future.

An estimated $1.5 trillion of federal funds are allocated each year based on the census population numbers. Funding for infrastructure, education, healthcare, emergency services, and more is tied to the census count. For example, school lunches, Head Start programs, and grants for roadwork are impacted by the census.

A community that is undercounted loses out both economically and politically by not receiving the dollars needed to serve their residents and by not having the appropriate representation in government decision making. A George Washington University study found an undercount by just 1% would cost Iowa more than $38 million. A single person not counted equates to more than $1,200 not allocated to Iowa.

As with any topic, be wary of misinformation and find trusted, authoritative sources for information about the census. The Census Bureau website at 2020census.gov is the best place to start. That site has sections on how to respond, census facts, privacy, and why the census matters. Their section on rumors and fraud reminds you that the census will not ask for your social security number, for donations, for bank or credit card information, or anything regarding political affiliation. It even has a way for you to report any potential fraud or rumors.

The privacy question is important to many people. Did you know it is a federal crime punishable by prison time and/or a fine up to $250,000 to release individually identifiable information from the census until after 72 years? Census answers are used only for statistics. Your answers can not be released. Answers are not given to law enforcement and can’t be used against you by any government agency or court.

You also can find a sample census form on that site to see the questions that are asked. There are only a few questions. In all, the census should take 10 minutes or less to fill out.

For this census, response can be online, by phone, or by mail, with online being preferred. Your local library can help you be counted. Libraries have safe, private computer stations for you to do your online census form and have staff members ready to help.

If you don’t respond when you get your invitation, there will be several followups mailed to you. If you have not responded by the end of April, census takers will call or come to your home to ask the questions. For those of us who prefer privacy, filling out the census as soon as you get the first notice will mean no one will come to your house.

If you don’t get an invitation, stop by your library and we can help you get counted. You can use a street address to file if you don’t have the census ID from an invitation. For people in group living situations, people experiencing homelessness, and some other situations, census takers will use other methods to get a count, such as in-person visits.

Many public libraries in the area already have been assisting by spreading the word about census jobs. In Wapello, the library is part of their community’s Complete Count Committee and has hosted census job recruiters. They also put a notice in the water bill offering assistance with the online census. Danville and West Point libraries have brochures or flyers.

With just one chance to get it right, the consequences of the census count last for a decade. Public libraries are ready to answer questions, find information, and assist with technology to be sure you get counted.

See you at the library!

Rhonda Frevert is director of the Burlington Public Library. Her column appears in Currents the third Friday of each month.