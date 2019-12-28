100 years ago in Ames History, the American Theatre opened up on Lincoln Way in Campustown. This was the first movie theater in West Ames. In 1916, City Council passed an ordinance forbidding theaters in West Ames because Council and Iowa State thought the theater was a gateway to dances, banquets and other temptations. Eventually, in 1919, it was overturned and A.L. Champlin built the theater and rented it to Joe Gerbracht. The photo of the left is the only known photo to exist of the American before it was renamed the Ames Theater and renamed the New Ames Theatre when it was retrofitted for talkies or movies with sound. The New Ames closed in 1996, and the building was demolished in 2014. For more historical information, visit www.AmesHistory.org.