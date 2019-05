Dr. Jack Swanson has announced his retirement beginning June 1, 2019. Dr. Swanson practiced pediatrics at McFarland Clinic for 44 years. Please shower Dr. Swanson with cards or greetings from the many families’ whose lives he touched over the years. Cards can be sent anytime to Dr. Jack Swanson, 3002 Eisenhower Circle, Ames, IA 50010.