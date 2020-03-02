In Burlington of 1839, it was apparently very easy for members of the Iowa Territorial Legislature to get their collective tail in a kink. That was probably because they were a prideful lot — jealous of their rights as elected representatives and quick to take anger at any perceived slight.

Any hint of an insult would result in an angry exchange that could escalate from shouted insults to fisticuffs and even, in some instances, gunplay.

Most of the lawmakers would list their occupation as “farmer,” but few actually got their hands dirty. They actually were land speculators who squatted on the most desirable ground and now wished to sell to the immigrants moving into the state, make a quick buck, and then move on to repeat the process elsewhere.

Added to this heady mix of land pirates were federally appointed bureaucrats with their roots in East Coast aristocracies. They felt — with much justification — the frontier was a place of uncultured ruffians and made no attempt to hide their disdain.

The conflict between East Coast snobbery and frontier arrogance played out in a variety of conflicts. But none attracted public attention like the “Pen Knife Quarrel.”

The root cause of this particular spat was due in no small part to the personality of William Conway of Pittsburg, appointed by President Van Buren to be secretary of the new Territory.

Conway was a newspaper editor who had done favors for Van Buren in his election bid. The Iowa posting was considered repayment for that political support. Just how good a payment that was would be questioned seriously by Conway, once he arrived in the rag-tag settlement of Burlington.

Accounts of the time recorded Conway’s lack of tact, his delight in sarcasm, and his peevish temperament. He was not inclined to take any guff from the rough-edged lawmakers who crowded Old Zion Church. And he took every opportunity to express his disdain for the lawmakers, the community and the Territory.

One of Conway’s many duties was to provide material support for the lawmakers and, because Burlington perched on the ragged edge of civilization, this often proved to be a complicated task.

Conway was forced to make a number of trips to St. Louis to purchase various supplies for the Territorial sessions, and he found dealing with the merchants nearly as irritating as dealing with the lawmakers.

The legislators, for their part, expected to be treated with great deference and be supplied with all of those small perks that would make their job more pleasant. Consequently, they often were disappointed when they arrived at their chambers and found they were missing requested items.

It is therefore understandable that in 1839 the first business undertaken by the new legislature was to draft a memo to the secretary demanding they be supplied with “pen knives, stamps, half-a-dozen ink stands, and a tin patty pan for each stove in the Council Chamber”.

When Conway got this very official letter, he was miffed. It seemed to him it would have been much simpler to have one of the lawmakers walk down the hall, stick his head in Conway’s office, and ask for what they needed. The letter, Conway felt, was an insult.

He wrote back with an official letter, emblazed with federal stamps, saying on the “attentive consideration, which the magnitude of the subject demanded, ink stands and tin patty pans would be supplied.”

But the lawmakers were going to be disappointed if they thought he was going to get them pen knives.

He also added he had “made preparations for the approaching session — in spite of every peril — to provide for the comfort and convenience of the dignity and elegance of the legislative session — excepting knives.”

He added he could not find suitable knives and the secretary can’t simply make knives” and the lawmakers should just forget about it.

“Not so,” cried the lawmakers. By golly, they had been elected by the citizens of the Territory to make laws and they couldn’t do it without proper pen knives, and the secretary was flippant to brush off their request in such a sarcastic manner.

The battle was joined, the secretary versus the legislature, and the point of honor was the missing pen knives. Complaints were made, letters were written, meetings held — and for all that time, no legislation was acted upon.

The lawmakers fumed about “disrespect,” and Conway invited them to stop by his office if they wanted to see real disrespect. But they declined and the battle escalated.

Then the lawmakers tried to purchase a few tin cups and a bucket to drink out of only to discover the secretary had cut off their credit with the Burlington merchants.

The council members now wrote they would not “tamely submit to the insults and derision of any officer of this territory and they would defend to their last, the honest right and the liberty of the people they have the honor to represent.”

Conway wrote back that honest rights and the people’s liberties did not extend to pen knives — patty pans maybe, but not pen knives. The entire legislative process had now ground to a stop. The citizens of the Territory initially were amused by the spat, and the legislators were subject to much derision while on city streets.

But then it occurred to the public that no work was being accomplished, and the amusement turned to anger.

Finally, public pressure drove the two sides to a compromise. Conway agreed not to be so sarcastic, and the lawmakers withdrew their letters. The secretary returned to his duties, and the lawmakers got down to work — but without their pen knives.