This week’s artifact calls to mind a time when the holiday was more about sentiment than a plethora of expensive gifts. The artifact, which is both a Valentine’s Day card and a musical program, dates from 1909.

Written Valentines greetings as we know them today didn’t appear until sometime after 1400. The oldest known version was a poem written by Charles, Duke of Orleans, to his second wife, Bonne, in 1415 titled “Farewell to Love.” In the poem, he extolls Bonne’s virtues and declares his enduring love for her, all while doing time in an English prison.

As with Christmas cards, it was the Victorians who created the first commercially available St. Valentine’s Day cards, and it was the English who started the tradition of celebrating St. Valentine’s Day by giving love tokens of flowers and chocolates along with a card. Sometime in the mid-1800s, the holiday was shared across the Atlantic, and the American people enthusiastically embraced the concept.

Historians believe Americans were exchanging hand-made, simple greetings in the 1700s. Mass-produced greeting cards were not available in the states until the 1840s when Esther Howland began to sell her elaborate creations, made with scraps of lace and bits of colorful paper. The prevailing thought then, as now, was the more you spent, the more you cared for the object of your affection.

In 1913, the Hall Brothers (of Hallmark fame) started to mass produce St. Valentine’s Day cards, making them both widely available and affordable to everyone. With the advent of the mass-produced cards, it was both affordable and fashionable to present a card and a small token to one’s beloved, a trend encouraged by companies eager to market trinkets to would-be lovers.

Eventually, Valentines Day became a multi-billion-dollar holiday that is celebrated the world over.

Our Valentine is not on display at this time, but we have several new and updated displays at the Heritage Center Museum.

“Out of the Attic” features artifacts from the collection of the Des Moines County Historical Society. For more information, to ask questions or to offer comments or suggestions, call (319) 752-7449 or email dmchs@dmchs.org.