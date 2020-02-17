MOUNT PLEASANT — Henry County Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) volunteers helped 564 clients during the Medicare open enrollment period from Nov. 1 to Dec. 7, 2019, saving them a collective $186,523.

Statewide, SHIIP in 2019 helped more than 60,000 Iowans select the right plan and save more than $32 million.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Iowa Insurance Division’s SHIIP program by designating Feb. 12 as SHIIP Volunteer Appreciation Day.

"Each year it seems there are changes to Medicare, making complicated products and processes even more complex for the consumer," said Iowa Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen. "Fortunately for Iowans, we have more than 350 dedicated SHIIP volunteers across the state trained to help Iowans make informed decisions regarding Medicare plans. In fact, Iowa was an early adopter and among the first states to implement a peer-to-peer Medicare counseling program, initiating the program in 1990."

The Henry County SHIIP Program is located at Henry County Health Center, 407 S. White St., Mount Pleasant. They are open by appointment only, by calling (319) 385-6774.

GRMC plans health-career workshop Feb. 27

WEST BURLINGTON — Great River Health Systems will offer a health-career workshop from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, for high school students and others to help them decide whether health care is a possible career choice.

The workshop will include a tour of Great River Medical Center, information about a variety of health careers and tips to help participants become good employees. Registration is required.

To register or for more information, call Great River Corporate Education at (319) 768-4070 between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Memorial Hospital gets low-dose CT scanner

CARTHAGE, Ill. —Memorial Hospital in Carthage, Illinois, has a new CT system offering low dose lung cancer screenings.

The machine uses about one-fifth the amount of radiation as a standard chest CT scan. With a CT lung cancer screening, there is minimal risk of effects from radiation exposure.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the U.S. Each year, about 220,000 people are diagnosed with lung cancer and 150,000 people die from lung cancer.

Because CT scans can detect even very small nodules in the lung, they are especially effective for diagnosing lung cancer at its earliest, most treatable stage.

To learn more, visit www.mhtlc.org.