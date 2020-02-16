*Events with registration required
Burlington Public Library
www.burlington.lib.ia.us
319-753-1647
Call about weekly early literacy classes
11 a.m. February 17
Create Club: Love Your Body
2 p.m. February 17
Family Movie, all ages
5:30 p.m. February 21
*Family Night Unplugged: Fort Night!
11 a.m February 24
Create Club: Pancake Creations
6:30 p.m. February 27
CoLaboratory: Chain Reactions!, grades 3 & up
10 a.m. February 29
That’s Yesterday’s News: Take Flying Leap Year
11 a.m. March 2
Create Club: Melted Crayon Art
6:30 p.m. March 5
TICOS, grades 6-12
10 a.m. March 6
First Friday: Downtown Burlington Architecture
10 a.m. March 6
Friday Friends: Toddler Center Celebration, ages 0-5
9-Noon March 7
Chess for Adults
10 a.m. March 7
Lego Club, grades K & up
2 p.m. March 7
Crocheted Baby Bibs
11 a.m. March 9
Create Club: Sweatin’ in the Stacks
6 p.m. March 12
Chess Night!, youth all ages
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. March 13
Friends of the Library Vintage Book Sale
9 a.m. – 3 p.m. March 14
Friends of the Library Vintage Book Sale
9-Noon March 14
Chess for Adults
11 a.m. March 16
Create Club: Ice Cream in a Bag
Mediapolis Public Library
www.mediapolis.lib.ia.us
319-394-3895
10:30 a.m. Thursdays
Preschool Storytime
<bold> Danville Library <bold>
www.danvilleiowa.com/library1
319-392-8317
1 p.m. Tuesdays
Mexican Train Dominoes for seniors
10 a.m. - noon February 22
Fancy Nancy Story Hour
10:30 a.m. February 29
Becky Wright, Guest Author, "Quilts of Love and Valor: Reproduction Quilts and an Authentic Civil War Love Story"
10:30 a.m. March 14
Paul Gieselman, Presenter and Rockhound, "Rocks of Intrigue and Interest"
Donnellson Public Library
www.donnellson.lib.ia.us
319-835-5545
10 a.m. Wednesdays
Preschool story hour
4 p.m. February 17
Teen Book Club: City of Bones by Cassandra Clare
4 p.m. February 17
Donnellson Book Core: Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman
3:30 p.m. February 26
Senior Activity: Virtual Dementia Tour
Use Virtual Reality tools to find out how a person with dementia experiences the world.
Fort Madison Public Library
www.FortMadisonLibrary.org
319-372-5721
3:30-5 p.m. Mondays
Minecraft Monday, ages 9-18
3:30-5 p.m. Tuesdays
Hang Teen, ages 12-19
10:30 a.m. Wednesdays
Story Hour
3:30-5 p.m. Thursdays
Crafting T.A.L.E.S., ages 14-19
Henderson County Public Library
www.hendersoncolibrary.com
309-627-2450
10 a.m., Tuesdays
Children’s story time
1:30 p.m. February 17
Movie Day – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) (PG13)
10 a.m. February 19
Coral Seitz, Riverbanks Fabric & More, Quilt Trunk Show
7 p.m. February 20
Henderson County Genealogy Society Meeting: Fran Work, Stronghurst: 1887-1969
1:30 p.m. March 10
Movie Day – Arctic Dogs (PG)
Keokuk Public Library
www.keokuk.lib.ia.us
319-524-1483
3:30 p.m. Mondays
Mystery Monday, ages 5+
4 p.m. Tuesdays
*Kids Coding Club, ages 5+
through February 29
Fine Forgiveness February: the library is waiving past fines when you bring in certain personal care items.
10 a.m. February 19
Bilingual Story Time, ages 5 and under
3:30 p.m. February 19
Kindness Coalition, ages 5+
10 a.m. February 22
Feather Painting workshop, tweens, teens, and adults
1:30 p.m. February 22
*Hand Lettering Workshop
3 p.m. February 25
CBD Oil Presentation
6 p.m. February 25
Bingo, all ages
10 a.m. February 26
Story Time: Scien-Tots, ages 5 and under
3:30 p.m. February 26
I Survived ... Book Club, ages 5+
6 p.m. February 27
*Cooking Club: Soup Edition, ages 10-17
6 p.m. March 2
DIY Bottle Bird Feeder with Naturalist Stef Paeg
6:30 p.m. March 3
Photo Tour of Italy
10 a.m. March 4
Story Time: Pint-Sized Picassos, ages 5 and under
3:30 p.m. March 4
Dinosaur Club, ages 5+
6 p.m. March 5
True Crime Book Club discusses Thunderstruck by Erik Larson
10 a.m. March 9
Fancy Party, inspired by Fancy Nancy
2 p.m. March 9
Spy Training, ages 5+
10 a.m. March 11
Story Time: Movers & Shakers, ages 5 and under
3:30 p.m. March 11
Harry Potter Book Club, ages 5+
6 p.m. March 12
Movie Night
Mount Pleasant Public Library
www.mountpleasantiowalibary.com
319-384-1490
3:30 p.m. Mondays
After School Games
3:30 p.m. Tuesdays
After School STEAM Challenge
3:30 p.m. Thursdays
After School Makerspace
3:30 p.m. Fridays
After School Movie
H.J. Nugen Public Library
www.newlondon.lib.ia.us
319-367-7704
1:30 p.m. Fridays
Senior Moments
2:30 p.m. February 19
Oakland Mills Naturalist
1:30 p.m. February 23
Sunday matinee for adults
2:30 p.m. February 26
Oakland Mills Naturalist
11 a.m. & 6 p.m. February 27
Tyke Time
1 p.m. February 29
Book Bingo ends
2:30 p.m. March 4
Movie
6 p.m. March 5
Book Chat: “The Mothers” by Brit Bennett
2:30 p.m. March 11
Coloring & Crafts
11 a.m. & 6 p.m. March 12
Tyke Time
Keck Memorial Library
www.wapello.lib.ia.us
319-523-5261
10 a.m. February 15, 22, 29
Yoga
February 17
Library Closed
6 p.m. February 19, 26
Yoga
9:30 a.m. February 20, 27
Get Fit
9:30 a.m. February 24
Get Fit
9:30 a.m. March 2, 9
Get Fit
9:30 a.m. March 5, 12
Get Fit
6:30 p.m. March 9
Pinterest Party
1:30 p.m. March 11
Interactive Movie Day
10:30 a.m. March 12
Music In Me (Toddler/ Preschool Storytime)
West Point Public Library
319-837-6315
www.westpoint.lib.ia.us
10 a.m. Mondays
Preschool Story Hour
2-2:45 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays
*Geri-Fit Exercise Program for Seniors
5:30 - 7 p.m. February 18
ISBA Elder Abuse Webinar with Andrew Cederdahl, Assistant Attorney General
2:30-3:30 p.m. February 19
*Grow Lee Lego Robotics, Grades 4-6
2:30-3:30 p.m. February 26
Early Out BINGO at the Library, Grades K-6
2:30-3:30 p.m. March 4
Early Out BINGO at the Library, Grades K-6
2 p.m. March 10
Senior Program: Soap Making sponsored by The Kensington
2:30-3:30 p.m. March 11
Early Out STEM at the Library: Seusstastic, Grades K-6
List compiled by Rhonda Frevert, Burlington Public Library