It was 1944, and Glenn Olomon had better things to do with his time. The energetic teenager was in ninth grade at Burlington’s Oak Street School, but the youngster was bored and anxious to make his own way in the world.

The country was deep in World War II, and Oloman realized there were jobs out there for a strong 14-year-old that did not require an education. Armed with this conviction, he dropped out of school — never to return — and went to work at Zaiser’s greenhouse.

The Olomon family only recently had arrived in Burlington, where his father was drawn by the promise of employment at the Iowa Ordinance Plant. The war impacted the family in other ways. Olomon's two brothers already had enlisted, and the very young Olomon was disappointed he could not join them.

Recently, on a busy winter morning, Olomon paused to look back on the intervening 76 years. He remembers a Burlington long-vanished but clearly missed.

“It was so different back then,” Olomon said. “I remember as a teenager going downtown, and the sidewalks were so crowded that it was hard to walk along them.

“There were people everywhere,” he continued. “Downtown Burlington was thick with people, and everyone seemed to know and speak to each other. It was really crowded, but you had to watch out for pickpockets working in the crowd.”

The 90-year-old Olomon remembers those crowded streets well, for he often navigated them as he ventured downtown to his two favorite spots.

“Back then, I was spending way too much time hanging out at the pool hall or the Coney Island hotdog stand," he said. "But that is where a lot of us spent our time.”

But a paying job remained a touchstone in Olomon's young life, and he soon graduated from Zaiser’s to work in a dairy farm and later at a steel mill in Keokuk. It wasn’t all work, though. He married in 1951, but the prospects of a settled family life temporarily vanished when he was drafted into the Korean War.

He described his subsequent deployment to a combat zone as a life experience he is not anxious to repeat.

“I was over there for two years serving with the 15th Infantry in an artillery unit,” he recalled. “We were at Heartbreak Ridge and a lot of other pretty important fights. I remember the sound of shrapnel flying by. Believe me, getting shot at is one of those things you never forget.”

When Olomon returned to his bride and Burlington, his work ethic and reputation for hard work attracted the attention of a farmer in the Green Bay Bottoms. The land owner hired Olomon and set him to feeding cattle, milking cows and tending pigs. There he was to remain for 15 years.

But it wasn’t all work, for Olomon and his wife discovered their mutual love of travel, and when home chores permitted, the twosome wandered the country. The couple traveled the back roads and took every opportunity to strike up conversations in the towns and farms they passed.

At that time, they also fostered a love for country music. Nearly every weekend, they would jump in their car and travel to a road house or a country concert for music and then splurge for a night’s lodging at a nearby motel.

Olomon also joined a veteran’s tour of Washington, D.C., which served to whet his appetite for distant places. But he presently is struggling with a bureaucratic stumbling stone delaying flights to other distant corners.

“It’s the darnedest thing,” he said, “but when I went to get a plane ticket, they explained to me that I would have to get one of those special driver’s license that proves I am who I say I am and makes boarding easier.

”But when I went to get a new driver’s license, they said that the name on my birth certificate and on my driver’s license were not the same. It all has to do with having two 'n's in one spelling and not in the other. It’s really silly and I’m trying to figure that out right now.”

Olomon would like to start traveling again, although his wife recently passed. But Olomon is ready to hit the road again with age being no factor.

“When I was 64, I came down with cancer,” he said. “It took a long time to get over it, and when I was cured, the doctor said he thought it was a good idea that I go back to work. So I got a job delivering medicine for the hospital.

“Some of the places I delivered to were the nursing homes, and it really bothered me to see the people there and how so many of my old friends went downhill when they went to live there. It upset me, and I said I would really fight to avoid ending up there. So far, I have not had to check in,” he laughed.

Olomon credits his ability to avoid the rocking chair with the old work ethic he first discovered as a teenager at Oak Street School and the job he now has at a Roosevelt Avenue gas station and car wash.

“I always like to keep my car looking neat, and one day when I was here at the car wash, the manager asked me if I wanted a job helping out, so now I work here 35 hours a week. The great people here and the job keep me going and out of the nursing home.”

Olomon's work at the BP station will be recognized Thursday, when the station will hold an open house to honor the employee with a passion for work and a determination to make his own way through life.

