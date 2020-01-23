DMCC invites the public to an eagle count and program

Des Moines County Conservation will lead an eagle watching caravan from the Port of Burlington Welcome Center at 10 a.m. Saturday to count and watch bald eagles. The public is invited.

Before heading out, special guest Lori Carnes will give a brief program on eagles.

Carnes is an eagle enthusiast and retired teacher who used bald eagles in her day-to-day curriculum for nine years. She currently is working with the Raptor Research Project's education committee and visiting classrooms to assist with adding eagles into its daily curriculum.

Participants should plan on driving their own vehicles or carpool with others. Birdwatchers will be given instruction in eagle identification and counting methods used for the survey. Binoculars will be available for loan.

There is no fee or registration required. For more information, call Starr’s Cave Nature Center at (319) 753-5808.

Museum to host Winter Celebration

WAPELLO — Ancient life in Iowa was more difficult in the winter, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t room for fun.

Winter Celebration, the first event in Toolesboro Touchstones series, is 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Toolesboro Mounds and Museum, National Historic Landmark, 6568 Toolesboro Ave., Wapello.

The gathering will feature seasonal prehistoric activities, such as making stick or antler snow snakes, tasting of maple syrup snow candy and winter games. A scavenger hunt will be inside the museum.

Cost is $2 per family. Registration is requested but not required. To sign up, email Lana at lmccomb@lccb.org or call (319) 523-8381.

The next program is 6 p.m. Feb. 24 at Columbus Junction City Hall, featuring Lara Noldner, bioarchaeology director for the Office of the State Archaeologist, discussing burial mound protection in Iowa.

Bridal Fair and Event Expo is Sunday

The Pritchard Broadcasting Bridal Fair and Event Expo invites brides, wedding and event planners and anyone anticipating a major event to visit with more than 50 vendors in one location, with giveaways, door prizes and wine tasting.

The event will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Pzazz Convention and Event Center, and will showcase event facilities, deejays, catering services, floral services, jewelry, hair styling services and decorations, to name a few.

The expo is free to attend.