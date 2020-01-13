This week’s artifact is made of a blue and white cardboard box, with this particular example offering a free pair of nylons with purchase. The product claims to be gentle enough for baby’s things, yet effective enough to handle the rest of the family’s clothing and household objects.

The Iowa Soap Co. began in the early 1880s by the three Anderson brothers in a building on Front Street, but business was good enough they needed to expand, so the company moved two blocks north sometime around 1890 to a larger building near where the narrow-gauge depot was located. In 1905, the business moved once more, this time to the old school furniture factory in the 800 block of Valley Street.

The company manufactured at least 20 brands, including Nola Soap Flakes, Nola Toilet Soap, Protex Toilet Soap, and more. Iowa Soap Co. even manufactured special soaps for The Pullman Car Co. and the Hilton hotel chain, as well as two perfume lines. Around the turn of the 20th century, the company boasted it was producing $1,000 worth of product daily, (about $25,466 in today’s money). At about the same time, the company employed 26 people and had five salesmen who traveled the country, promoting the company's products.

Iowa Soap was just one of many manufacturers that operated here in Burlington, and was one of at least two soap makers, the other being The Burlington Soap Co. Other companies included Lehigh-Leopold, which manufactured furniture (desks) here, as well as canneries, breweries, and carriage makers, to name just a few.

Being ideally placed along the Mississippi River and having access to the railways gave manufacturers in the area a distinct advantage. It meant they could ship their products virtually anywhere in the country, and even around the world.

However, the golden age of manufacturing in Burlington was not to last. The Iowa Soap Co. was bought out by Consolidated Foundries and Manufacturing Corp. of Chicago in 1955. It was then sold to the Dial company around 1964, which later would convert the factory for processing borax and manufacturing Purex bleach. The facility eventually was closed in the late 1970s. Other companies either shuttered their facilities completely or moved to other locations in the '80s and '90s.

The old factory still stands in the 800 block of Valley Street in Burlington, a silent testament to Burlington’s manufacturing past.

“Out of the Attic” features artifacts from the collection of the Des Moines County Historical Society. For more information, to ask questions or to offer comments or suggestions, call (319) 752-7449 or email dmchs@dmchs.org.