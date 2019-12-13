Burlington elementary

Monday: Corn dog, green beans, garden salad, diced peaches.

Tuesday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, garden salad, diced pears.

Wednesday: Nachos, tri tater, garden salad, mixed fruit.

Thursday: Bread sticks, marinara cup, oven fries, garden salad, pineapple tidbits.

Friday: No school.

Fort Madison

Monday: Meatball sub, corn, pears.

Tuesday: Pulled pork on bun, baked beans, mixed fruit.

Wednesday: Goulash, romaine and spinach salad, strawberries.

Thursday: Egg patty and cheese on a bun, mixed vegetables, mandarin oranges.

Friday: Chicken nuggets, tosco stick, sweet potato fries, apple slices, jolly sidekick.

Holy Trinity

Monday: Chicken fajitas, hummus, corn, pears, sandwich.

Tuesday: Chicken patty, carrots, mixed fruit.

Wednesday: Chili, shredded cheese, sandwich, peaches.

Thursday: Pancakes, sausage, hash browns, orange juice.

Friday: Loaded nachos, salad, pears, sandwich.

Mount Pleasant

Monday: Sloppy joe on whole grain bun, potato wedges, romaine and ranch dressing, fruit cocktail.

Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, corn, 100-percent juice, roll.

Wednesday: Ham, au gratin potatoes, green beans, mandarin oranges, holiday cookie.

Thursday: Quesadilla and salsa, refried beans, fresh carrots and ranch dip, applesauce.

Friday: Pepperoni pizza, tossed salad and ranch dressing, strawberries.

New London

Monday: Hot dog on bun, chips, cottage cheese, baked beans, chocolate treat, fruit and veggie bar.

Tuesday: Waffles and syrup, sausage, hash brown, juice, fruit and veggie bar.

Wednesday: Cheese pizza, garden salad, corn, treat, fruit and veggie bar.

Thursday: Barbecue rib patty on bun, chips, broccoli and cheese, fruit roll up, fruit and veggie bar.

Friday: Chicken nuggets, baby baker potato, green bean casserole, corn, cookie, fruit and veggie bar.

Notre Dame

Monday: Chicken drummies, tri-tater, corn, garden salad, orange.

Tuesday: Pork patty in bun, tater babies, peas, strawberries, apple juice cup.

Wednesday: Bread sticks, marinara cup, oven fries, garden salad, mixed fruit, strawberry applesauce cup.

Thursday: Pizza, tater tots, green beans, garden salad, apple.

Friday: Corn dog, garden salad, baby carrots, apple juice cup, pineapple tidbits.

West Burlington

Monday: Cheeseburger, baked beans, mixed fruit.

Tuesday: Tenderloin, sweet potato fries, pears.

Wednesday: Turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, steamed corn, apple slices.

Thursday: Chicken tenders, cheesy broccoli, pineapple, cheese bread stick.

Friday: Crispito, peas, mandarin oranges.

West Central

Monday: Pizza crunchers with marinara sauce, cooked mixed vegetables, applesauce.

Tuesday: Barbecue rib patty on bun, french fries, pickles, onions, mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Corn dog, green beans, fresh broccoli, apple slices.

Thursday: Turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy or butter, corn, roll, pumpkin pie.

Friday: Chicken strips, cooked carrots, barbecue sauce or ranch dip, crispy rice square, peaches.

Winfield-Mount Union

Monday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potato, gravy, broccoli and cheese, roll and jelly, pears.

Tuesday: Mr. rib on bun, lettuce, tomato, tater tots, steamed carrots, grapes.

Wednesday: Quesadilla, baby carrots, peas, applesauce, chips and salsa.

Thursday: Ham dinner, mashed potato, gravy, corn, green beans, desserts, apples.

Friday: Hamburger on bun, fries, baked beans, lettuce, tomato, mandarin oranges.