Burlington elementary
Monday: Corn dog, green beans, garden salad, diced peaches.
Tuesday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, garden salad, diced pears.
Wednesday: Nachos, tri tater, garden salad, mixed fruit.
Thursday: Bread sticks, marinara cup, oven fries, garden salad, pineapple tidbits.
Friday: No school.
Fort Madison
Monday: Meatball sub, corn, pears.
Tuesday: Pulled pork on bun, baked beans, mixed fruit.
Wednesday: Goulash, romaine and spinach salad, strawberries.
Thursday: Egg patty and cheese on a bun, mixed vegetables, mandarin oranges.
Friday: Chicken nuggets, tosco stick, sweet potato fries, apple slices, jolly sidekick.
Holy Trinity
Monday: Chicken fajitas, hummus, corn, pears, sandwich.
Tuesday: Chicken patty, carrots, mixed fruit.
Wednesday: Chili, shredded cheese, sandwich, peaches.
Thursday: Pancakes, sausage, hash browns, orange juice.
Friday: Loaded nachos, salad, pears, sandwich.
Mount Pleasant
Monday: Sloppy joe on whole grain bun, potato wedges, romaine and ranch dressing, fruit cocktail.
Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, corn, 100-percent juice, roll.
Wednesday: Ham, au gratin potatoes, green beans, mandarin oranges, holiday cookie.
Thursday: Quesadilla and salsa, refried beans, fresh carrots and ranch dip, applesauce.
Friday: Pepperoni pizza, tossed salad and ranch dressing, strawberries.
New London
Monday: Hot dog on bun, chips, cottage cheese, baked beans, chocolate treat, fruit and veggie bar.
Tuesday: Waffles and syrup, sausage, hash brown, juice, fruit and veggie bar.
Wednesday: Cheese pizza, garden salad, corn, treat, fruit and veggie bar.
Thursday: Barbecue rib patty on bun, chips, broccoli and cheese, fruit roll up, fruit and veggie bar.
Friday: Chicken nuggets, baby baker potato, green bean casserole, corn, cookie, fruit and veggie bar.
Notre Dame
Monday: Chicken drummies, tri-tater, corn, garden salad, orange.
Tuesday: Pork patty in bun, tater babies, peas, strawberries, apple juice cup.
Wednesday: Bread sticks, marinara cup, oven fries, garden salad, mixed fruit, strawberry applesauce cup.
Thursday: Pizza, tater tots, green beans, garden salad, apple.
Friday: Corn dog, garden salad, baby carrots, apple juice cup, pineapple tidbits.
West Burlington
Monday: Cheeseburger, baked beans, mixed fruit.
Tuesday: Tenderloin, sweet potato fries, pears.
Wednesday: Turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, steamed corn, apple slices.
Thursday: Chicken tenders, cheesy broccoli, pineapple, cheese bread stick.
Friday: Crispito, peas, mandarin oranges.
West Central
Monday: Pizza crunchers with marinara sauce, cooked mixed vegetables, applesauce.
Tuesday: Barbecue rib patty on bun, french fries, pickles, onions, mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Corn dog, green beans, fresh broccoli, apple slices.
Thursday: Turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy or butter, corn, roll, pumpkin pie.
Friday: Chicken strips, cooked carrots, barbecue sauce or ranch dip, crispy rice square, peaches.
Winfield-Mount Union
Monday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potato, gravy, broccoli and cheese, roll and jelly, pears.
Tuesday: Mr. rib on bun, lettuce, tomato, tater tots, steamed carrots, grapes.
Wednesday: Quesadilla, baby carrots, peas, applesauce, chips and salsa.
Thursday: Ham dinner, mashed potato, gravy, corn, green beans, desserts, apples.
Friday: Hamburger on bun, fries, baked beans, lettuce, tomato, mandarin oranges.