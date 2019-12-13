Milestones Area Agency on Aging offers meals to seniors aged 60 and over on a contribution basis, regardless of income. Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. weekdays at Autumn Heights, 2830 Winegard Drive, Burlington. Reservations are required. Meals may be delivered to the home bound. Call (319) 752-5433 or (855) 410-6222 for information about other meal locations. Menus may change or vary between meal locations.

Monday: Salisbury steak, baked potato, sour cream, four way mixed veggies, whole grain bread, tropical fruit.

Tuesday: Open faced turkey sandwich with gravy, homemade mashed potatoes, corn, strawberry ice cream.

Wednesday: Herbed baked cod, au gratin potatoes, roasted broccoli, whole grain roll, blueberry crisp.

Thursday: Chili soup, carrot slaw with raisins, corn bread, fresh fruit.

Friday: Glazed ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans with bacon and onions, pecan pie, wheat dinner roll.