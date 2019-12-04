For Thursday, Dec. 5

ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHH Your mood changes as the day ages. You see situations in a totally different manner after a few hours. Whereas you might decide a situation was a no-go in the a.m., by midafternoon, you know you can handle it. Tonight: You naturally do the right thing.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHH Your friends support you in most of your goals and desires. Nevertheless, today you look within to see if these goals and desires remain valid. Often, what one wished for a year ago might change given time. Tonight: Take some much-needed personal time.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHH You have worked hard to complete a project or fulfill another person's requests. By afternoon, you will want to slow down and relax with friends. A call from a co-worker signals good news. Tonight: Why not start the weekend early?

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHH You often think and feel deeply when you attempt to come to a conclusion or decision. Impulse hits today, and you might toss your normal processing to the wind. In fact, a strong, impulsive drive pushes you to achieve. Tonight: Enjoy the limelight.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHH You relate with a great deal of empathy to one specific person. In some sense, you identify with this person. You quickly detach when dealing with day-to-day matters and look at the big picture. Tonight: Binge watch a favorite TV series.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHH Others seek you out. Sometimes you cannot deal with or understand someone's high emotional frequency. In fact, you could become somewhat irate dealing with this person. Tonight: One-on-one relating takes on a difficult tone.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHH Your emotions play a bigger part than you realize when getting to the bottom of a problem. Midday, a partner pushes you to become more analytical about an important matter. Tonight: You're lucky with any matter revolving around your home.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHH Your intuition leads you down many paths. You need to tune into your feelings more often. At times you come up with totally logical conclusions to cover an emotional gut response. Today you do just that! Tonight: Off to the gym.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHH You have mulled over an emotional issue many times now. The time has come to release it and just be yourself. Your creativity and imagination merge, coming up with unique solutions and dynamic ideas. Tonight: Act like a teenager again.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHH Be more inquisitive about a situation brewing around you. As you get to the bottom of it, you might be quite amused. An emotional issue might need to be cleared, especially if it involves a loved one. Tonight: Order in.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHH Double-check your change and make sure you have made the proper decisions financially. Despite the upcoming season, be a bit conservative with your spending. Consider a gift of action for a friend. Tonight: Hang out with a pal.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHH You lose some of your edge midday. You have pushed long and hard. You also have relied on your natural intuition. You opt to finally go off to do some Santa chores and Christmas spending. Tonight: Smiling over your choices.