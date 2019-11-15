Mary Broeg-Garrett of West Burlington will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house hosted by her family from 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Klein Center Community Room in West Burlington. All friends and family are invited.

She was born Nov. 26, 1929, in Allamakee County.

She has nine children, Mary (David) Wagner, Richard (Mary) Broeg, Michael Broeg, Thomas (Charlotte) Broeg, Janet (Ron) Ramsdell, Roseanne Broeg, Sandy (Don) Broeg-Verkruyse, Carole Miller and the late Linda Szabady. She also has 26 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to her at 1307 S. Gear Ave., Klein Center, Mississippi Boulevard No. 110, West Burlington, Iowa 52655.