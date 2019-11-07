The Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra is will present their annual Kidsymphony concert in Ottumwa, Mount Pleasant and Burlington this Saturday.

This year's offering is "Peter and the Wolf" with Michael Boudewyns and the Really Inventive Theater Company.

SEISO is adept with Prokofiev's iconic and classic children's musical fairy tale, and this will be their fourth — or is it fifth? — time performing it since conductor Robert McConnell took the reins.

"I think in 25 years we have done it five times," McConnell said. "This will be theatrical but with the original script."

Michael Boudewyns is a professional actor, performer and the co-founder of Really Inventive Stuff, a theater company offering vaudeville-inspired productions with orchestras in the United States, Canada and internationally, including the National Symphony and orchestras in Singapore, Philadelphia, Saint Louis, Milwaukee, Seattle, Portland, Kansas City, Delaware, Utah, Des Moines, New Haven, Richmond, Winnipeg, Charlotte, Illinois, Regina, Texarkana, and Detroit.

Whew! And now SEISO.

Boudewyns grew up in Iowa, holds a bachelor of arts degree in Theatre from UNI and a master of fine arts degree in Acting from the Professional Theatre Training Program at the University of Delaware.

"We caught a lucky break with this guy who was between gigs in Milwaukee and Kansas City," McConnell said. "He called me and had the same Saturday open that we needed." Boudewyns had planned to visit his family in Des Moines between those two shows. "I called some friends who had used him, and they said is fantastic."

McConnell and SEISO will take their annual light-hearted approach to introducing children and their families to the symphony orchestra. The concert will include individual instrument demonstrations and the audience will be invited to come on stage after the concert to see and hear the instruments up close.

The concerts include Linda Robbins Coleman’s ode to Iowa, "For a Beautiful Land," which was commissioned and premiered by the Cedar Rapids Symphony in April 1996 as part of the Iowa Sesquicentennial Celebration. Since then it has been performed and broadcast more than a hundred times throughout the USA and abroad.

McConnell said this season is more expensive than usual for SEISO due to different music rentals for female composers — the Masterworks portion of this SEISO season features 83 per cent of the works as composed by women, 100 per cent of the soloists are women, and three living female composers from the Midwest join in as well.

"It's nice to do something where we don't have to buy or rent any more music," McConnell said.

Each concert lasts about 45 minutes — not too long for little ones to enjoy from beginning to end. They’re funny, fast-paced and delightfully entertaining.

Concert for Families is in three locations on Saturday: 11 a.m. at Bridge View Center in Ottumwa; 2 p.m. at Iowa Wesleyan University Chapel Auditorium in Mount Pleasant; 4:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theater in Burlington.

Tickets are available on seiso.us and at the door; kids are free and adults are $5.

Detailed information about concerts, schedules, tickets and other programs is available on the orchestra’s web site: www.seiso.us. To receive a season brochure, contact the SEISO office at 601 N. Main Street, Mount Pleasant, Iowa 52641 or email seiso@iw.edu.