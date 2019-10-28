For Tuesday, Oct. 29

ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHH Deal directly with a willful person who has a lot of different ideas. Your ability to work through problems with others could depend on how you deal with this person. Tonight: Touch base with a friend. Make plans to see each other soon.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHHH Others make it clear they feel differently from you. Understand what is happening with your contemporaries and their viewpoints. Absorb the suggestions made but be realistic about what you are willing to do. Tonight: With a special person.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHH Your dedication to a project is noteworthy and positive. How you respond to a situation and a specific person could change radically. Make sure your information is correct. You might be better off waiting to react. Tonight: Out and about.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHH Funnel your imagination into your work while recognizing your limits and what you need to do. You could feel that another person is unusually controlling and difficult. Relax and go with the flow. Tonight: Get into a project.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHH If you can work from home, do so. You could be unusually creative in a quiet setting. Resist socializing as much; postpone networking. You will like what you get done. Late in the day, decide to go out and visit with a child or a childlike person. Tonight: Let the fun begin.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHH You are likely to speak your mind and say what you want. Do not be surprised by others and their stubbornness. Don't reflect their negativity, but make choices accordingly. Tonight: Be spontaneous. Invite friends over for pizza.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHH You come from a firm position, especially around your finances and spending. You might have to pull another person toward you. This person is close to you and can be stubborn and willful. Tonight: Visit with a group of friends you enjoy.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHH Your ability to get past problems is heightened. If you become stubborn and willful, expect to be met by the same behavior. The more accepting and generous you become, the better the odds are for success. Tonight: Treat a friend to something special.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHH You could feel off for a good part of the day and want to cocoon. If you can, indulge in that activity, knowing that this type of behavior needs to be short term. You beam with energy and confidence later in the day. Tonight: Others keep calling and knocking on your door. Your popularity soars.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHHH Zero in on what you want most. Others could be quite receptive and open to your ideas. The bond that your friendship draws can be very deep and meaningful. Assume responsibility for your interactions. Tonight: Where the gang is.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHH Accepting responsibility might not be one of your highest priorities. You will do exactly what is needed and important to act on. Many people turn to you because of your leadership skills. Tonight: Make a call to a friend or two.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHH You are skilled at reading between the lines. In fact, you often note what is not said as opposed to what is said. You know intuitively what is happening behind the scenes. As the day ends, you take the lead role in what is happening. Tonight: Others follow you.