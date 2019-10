HEIDBREDER, Preston Lee, son of Courtney Six and Ashton Heidbreder of Fort Madison, was born Oct. 19 at Fort Madison Community Hospital. Grandparents are Tisha Six, Cory Foster and Bryon Heidbreder, all of Fort Madison. Great-grandparents are Brenda Six and Dale Dietsch of Fort Madison, Karen Perez and Jerry Saltzer of Ottumwa, and Lorie Seager of Fort Madison.