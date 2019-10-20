Have you ever Googled a symptom and ended up being convinced you had the bubonic plague? October is Health Literacy Month and a good time to look at less frightening ways to get health information.

Public librarians always have been advocates for and teachers of information literacy. As access to information has grown exponentially thanks to technology, knowing how to evaluate information for accuracy is a vital life skill. In the case of health information literacy, not having those skills can be dangerous.

Former medical librarian and public library director Jennifer Davis warned that Googling symptoms is “the worst thing you could possibly do.” The reality is that anyone can put up health information on the internet. Finding inaccurate, outdated, or incomplete information can lead to excessive stress when you see worst case scenarios for your symptom, cause you to take action that can be harmful, or keep you from getting needed medical attention.

The good news is there are trusted health websites that you can use. A site I turn to first with medical questions is MedlinePlus at medlineplus.gov. From the National Institutes for Health, this site is a trusted source of information on symptoms, preventative measures, and treatments, including clinic trails.

MedlinePlus demonstrates a couple information literacy tools. Looking for websites that have the .gov ending shows a site is not coming from a random individual who knows how to create a website or blog post. Another indicator is the site’s about section. For print or online tools, librarians encourage you to ask, “What is the source of this information?” If you don’t know, be wary. On MedlinePlus, you also can find references, including links to the journal articles, used in writing each section. That allows you to read further and evaluate the source material.

While not a .gov site, mayoclinic.org comes from a well-respected hospital and trusted source. Using their Symptom Finder button is a much better jumping off point than a wide open Google search.

Public libraries throughout Iowa also provide access to a subscription service, Gale’s Health and Wellness database. You will find magazine, newspaper, and journal articles, as well as videos, on a wide range of health conditions. This source is curated by professionals to ensure quality information.

Print collections at public libraries also are good sources of health information. You still want to use the same caution to evaluate the information by checking the author and publisher, looking at the publication date and source material, and consulting more than one resource.

Having access to health information and applying information literacy skills to find accurate and timely information is vital to making informed healthcare choices and connecting to health services. Librarians can help guide you to health information to be used in conjunction with seeking medical attention. We will not give medical advice. I once had a man show me his rash and ask what to do. We gathered information and my only advice was to see a doctor.

Public librarians also serve a community’s health and wellness needs by offering classes and hosting speakers. For example, the West Point Public Library offers an exercise program for older adults. Dara Sanders, the director in West Point, shared that they started the program when a survey showed exercise was a high priority for her users. Geri-Fit is an evidence-based strength training class performed seated in chairs with a set of light weights and stretch bands.

“This program has helped our patrons increase muscular strength, improve balance coordination, and enhance flexibility,” said Sanders. She added, “One of our regulars just mentioned how much his endurance and range of motion has improved!”

Wapello’s public library is recognizing Health Literacy Month with exercise classes for all ages this month. They recently received a grant from the National Network of Libraries of Medicine to add more consumer health books to their collection. They also have craft nights which, besides being fun, help relieve stress, increase and renew brain function, improve mood, and cultivate social connection, all of which can have a big impact on physical health.

The library in Danville also has two health information programs coming up in November with Great River Hospice presenting on Nov. 2 and a diabetic mini-clinic on Nov. 9.

Through collections and programs, your public librarians are ready to assist you to improve your health literacy.

See you at the library!

Rhonda Frevert is director of the Burlington Public Library. Her column appears in Currents the third Friday of each month.