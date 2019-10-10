Chicago group the Neverly Brothers returns to Capitol Theater with authentic kick-back history of Rock.

Call it a Magical History Tour.

When the Neverly Brothers came down from Chicago last year, southeast Iowans, western Illinoisians and northern Missourians didn't know what to expect from two guys who provided a Beatles tribute.

No, those aren't migrating bird species listed above; those are music fans from the River Delta region of Iowa.

The Neverlys are Kegham and Kevin Giragosian backed by a freelancing bassman and a guitar case full of history. Their high-energy stage shows are a musical guided tour of mossy-backed rock circa 1955 to 1965, as hosted by Elvis Presley, John Lennon and Paul McCartney.

"It's unusual for us to bring back a group within two years of their last performance, but the audience absolutely loved the Neverly Brothers show," Capitol volunteer Jerry Johnson told The Hawk Eye. "We had so many requests, we invited them back."

Guitarist and lead singer Kevin Giragosian is a Chicago music veteran and can be heard on Chicago radio with power-pop band The Wombats.

"Our concept is the same but we do mix up the songs," Giragosian told The Hawk Eye of the Neverly Brothers show. "Our shows are a virtual tour. We have a time machine set up for 1957. We stop at cities in America where heroes of rock and roll were born or performed. I'm the tour guide."

First stop, Memphis.

"We do a vignette with Carl Perkins and the Million Dollar Quartet and how they influenced the British bands," Giragosian said.

Their show is complete with wardrobe changes that enhance the illusion.

And it's not just the Beatles or Elvis: You'll see.

"People come away saying, 'Wow, I loved the history,'" Giragosian said.

"Great band, great energy, and an era of music that's true rock and roll," Capitol spokesperson Jeff Poulter said.

Brother and drummer Kegham began his career in the Wombats and developed his own visual playing style: He stands, not sits, behind a minimalist drum kit consisting of bass and snare, whirling his arms like a marching band Iowa student.

The first half of a Neverly concert pays tribute to 1950s American rock and roll pioneers, who, on their way out of the limelight, provided young British rockers with inspiration. The second half of the show highlights the 1964 British Invasion bands who resurrected forgotten 1950s tunes.

"Every song is memorable, and this show will get you singing along with the energy and excitement of the original performers," Johnson said.

Poulter said the Neverlys are bringing a new setlist from the same era of music, so expect the same genre, but all new songs.

Giragosian lauded the Capitol crowd as an attentive listening audience.

"It's a great, intimate venue with a staff into making the show as good as it possibly can be," he said. "It was a very positive experience."

Here's an online comment from a happy camper from Homer Glen, Illinois, named User3189544: "Spend the extra money and ditch the DJ."

We're always in favor of live music over canned, and a dose of Neverlys is solid proof that rock and roll will never die because nobody keeps rock alive like they do.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, showtime is 7:30. Tickets are $20 at the Capitol Box Office, 211 N. 3rd St., Tuesday through Saturday, 2-5 p.m., or online at seiatickets.com. Call (319) 237-1099 for more information.