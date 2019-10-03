ST. PAUL — The 68th annual St. James Catholic Church God’s Acre Sale will be Saturday and Sunday in St. Paul.

The event will be in the old Holy Trinity Elementary school gym.

The charity auction begins Saturday night with the Holy Trinity Catholic junior class serving a pork loin dinner starting at 5 p.m.

The auction will resume at noon Sunday, starting with grain sales. A turkey dinner and trimmings will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Raffles will take place throughout the day for cash prizes, including one $5,000 prize and a second $1,000. Tickets cost $20 each or $100 for six. The winner need not be present to win.

St. James Quilters will be selling raffle tickets for a queen size hand pieced and quilted quilt. Tickets are $5 each or 3 for $10. These are available the day of the sale also, or from any quilter.

The older portion of the elementary school was demolished this summer, leaving a useable portion consisting of the gym and cafeteria.

Construction of a a new single-story community center able to seat about 220 people has started at the site, with plans for completion in the spring of 2020.

The new and remaining older structures will be connected.