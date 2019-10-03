All Saints Catholic Church, Keokuk, St. Vincent’s School Fall Carnival is 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Friday night Fish Friy is 6 p.m. today at the KC Hall. A rosary will be noon Oct. 12 at the Merriotte Shelter in Victory Park.

Asbury United Methodist Church, 2128 S. Main St., will hear the Rev. Elizabeth Bell’s sermon and scripture at the 9 a.m. service Sunday.

Bethany Lutheran Church, 2515 Madison Ave., will have a message focusing on how a long-standing congregation can be reborn with growth and vitality.

Community of Christ Church, 901 S. 12th St., will hear Larry Turley speak on “Mustard Seed Faith,” referencing Luke 17:5-10 at the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday. Classes are 9:30 a.m.

Calvary Baptist Church, 2710 West Ave., will hear the Rev. Simeon Counterman preach at the 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. services Sunday. His morning message will be “How to Inherit Eternal Life” with Luke 18:18-30, and he will preach on “Sanctification in the Christian Life” in the evening service.

Denmark Congregational United Church of Christ, Denmark, God’s Portion Day starts with an opening ceremony at 9:20 a.m. Oct. 12. The parade is 10:30 a.m. Chicken noodle and maid rites dinner is 11:15 a.m.

Divine Mercy Catholic Parish, Burlington and West Burlington, will host Sparking the Spirit at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at Notre Dame School, with Donna A. Heckler speaking on “With Inspired Strategies for Building the Kingdom.” To learn more, call (319) 372-8771.

Faith Christian Outreach Church, 1302 E. Washington St., Mount Pleasant, will hear the Rev. Monte Knudsen deliver the message, “Power Shift,” at the 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. services Sunday. Ladies Conference is 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 22. Cost is $10. To learn more, call the church office at (319) 986-5377.

Faith Lutheran Church, 3109 Sunnyside Ave., will hear the Rev. Ryan Cosgrove’s sermon, “Stuck on the Wheel,” at the 10 a.m. service Sunday and the 5:30 p.m. service Saturday.

First Christian Church, 1221 Park Ave., will hear the Rev. Brooke Anthony’s sermon, “Back to School, Back to Basics,” at the 8:45 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. services Sunday. The scripture is 2 Timothy 1:1-14.

First Church of the Nazarene, 1015 S. Roosevelt Ave., will hear the Revs. Jeff Alexander and Ron Jewett speak on “Retaliation and Love Our Enemies” at the 10:30 a.m. annual “Church in the Park” Sunday at the Crapo Park bandshell with scripture Matthew 5:38-48, followed by a potluck. Rain site will be the church.

First Congregational Church, 313 N. Fourth St., will hear the Rev. Jim Francisco’s sermon, “Faith versus Works,” at the 10:15 a.m. service Sunday. The scripture is Galatians 3:1-14.

First Presbyterian Church, 321 N. Fifth St., will hear the Rev. Debra Kinney’s sermon, “Great Invitation and Dispute,” with Luke 22:7-27 in the 10 a.m. service Sunday, with communion served for World Communion Sunday, followed by coffee hour.

First United Church of Christ, 611 Columbia St., will hear the Rev. JudyAnn Morse’s World Communion Sunday message, “Let There Be Peace,” at the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday, with special choral anthems. Lunch at the Top is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.

First United Methodist Church, 421 Washington St., will have communion and the scripture of Timothy 1:1-14 at the 9 a.m. service Sunday.

Fort Madison United Methodist Church, 510 Ninth St., will hear the Rev. Lane Van’s message, “Stop, Drop and Give Thanks,” in the 10:45 a.m. service Sunday.

Foursquare Gospel Church, 200 Curran St., will hear the Rev. Sam Fratt speak on “Choose Life Part 2,” at the 10 a.m. service Sunday. This is Communion Sunday.

Grace United Methodist Church, 1100 Angular St., will hear the Rev. Tamara Wirt preach the message, “More Faith or More Obedience,” at the 10:30 a.m. communion service Sunday, with a reading from Luke 17:5-10.

Holy Family Catholic Parish, Fort Madison, will move the 4 p.m. Saturday Mass to Sacred Heart Church Saturday. The Holy Trinity God’s Portion Day is Oct. 26 and 27 at the school.

Lamrim Kadampa Buddhist Center meets from 6 to 7 p.m. each second and fourth Wednesday of the month at the Art Center of Burlington, 301 Jefferson St. Joe Gauthier leads guided meditation classes and teachings in the New Kadampa tradition.

Mount Pleasant Zone of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League’s annual Fall Rally is 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Zion Lutheran Church, 1000 Maurer St., Wilton, starting with registration and a light breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Lunch is included. To learn more, call (319) 653-2041.

New Hope Community Church, 2900 Summer St., will hear the Rev. Craig Holmes' sermon, “Elijah - Incredible Boldness,” continuing his “God’s Incredibles” series at the 10 a.m. service Sunday.

Parkside First Baptist Church, 300 Potter Drive, will hear Bill Price share his message, “The One True God,” at the 10:15 a.m. service Sunday. Fellowship Cafe is 9:40 a.m.

Peace Lutheran Church, 13646 Beaverdale Road, West Burlington, will hear the Rev. Kathleen Wohlers' sermon, “How Much Is Enough?” at the 9 a.m. communion service Sunday followed by coffee fellowship.

Quaker Worship Group will not have a worship service this week.

St. James Catholic Church, St. Paul, God’s Acre Sale is Saturday and Sunday. A turkey dinner is 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

St. Luke United Church of Christ, 1403 South St., will hear the Rev. Peggy Stott’s World Communion Sunday message, “Human Family,” at 10:30 a.m. with readings from Galatians 3:23-29 and Luke 17:5-10. A Kaffee Klatsch celebrating October birthdays will be 9:45 a.m. The final collection for Hurricane Dorian Bahamas relief will be taken.

St. Mary Catholic Church, West Point, 49th Fall Festival starts Oct. 12 with Mass at 4 p.m. at the church, followed by a taco supper at 5 p.m. and live auction at 6:30 p.m. in the elementary gym. Ham dinner starts at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 13 followed by the live auction starting at 11 a.m.

St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 202 E. Washington St., Mount Pleasant, freewill donation spaghetti supper is 4:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 17, including homemade desserts.

St. Paul United Church of Christ, 303 W. Mount Pleasant St., West Burlington, will hear the Rev. Mark Schowalter’s sermon, “If God Says It’s Good, It’s God to Be Good,” at the 10:30 a.m. World Communion service Sunday, with music by Libby and Carl Snipes, Richard Webb. Turkey Supper is 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Spring Grove United Methodist Church, 4502 Summer St., will hear the Rev. Jan Garza’s message, “What’s God Ever Done for Me?” at the 9 a.m. service Sunday. Readings will include Luke 16:19-31 and 1 Timothy 6:6-19.

Sunnyside Independent Baptist Church, 3415 Sunnyside Ave., will hear the Rev. Larry Dodds’ message, “Unstoppable Faith,” at the 10:45 a.m. service Sunday. Scripture is 1 Timothy 1:12-13.

West Burlington United Methodist Church, 308 Broadway St., will hear the Rev. Elizabeth Bell’s sermon and scripture at the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday.

West Hill United Methodist Church, 540 Leebrick St., will hear the Rev. Tamara Wirt preach the message, “More Faith or More Obedience,” at the 9 a.m. communion service Sunday, with a reading from Luke 17:5-10.