The summer of oppressive heat, never-ending humidity and a bumper crop of bugs seems to be never ending. However, this is nothing new because Burlington has long suffered from the uncomfortable and in an age of no air-conditioning and wool undergarments, late summer could be close to unbearable.

That is why in the 19th Century, town residents that could afford it turned to the nearby river for a semblance of relief. In that gentler age, a river outing was all about hoop skirts, quiet walks about a boat deck and perhaps a glass of sarsaparilla.

Anyway, that is what a reporter for he Burlington Gazette was hoping for when he boarded the steamer Rob Roy for an upriver excursion to escape Burlington’s stifling September heat.

After boarding the Rob Roy at the levee, the reporter made the rounds of the upper deck, met his fellow passengers, enjoyed a cigar and had a bite to eat. Then, as the sun began to sink over the Iowa shore, he gave serious thought to a comfortable night’s sleep in his small cabin. But comfort was not to be had in the small room.

His cabin had absorbed the mid-day heat and was now loath to give it up. He lay for a few minutes on his cot but quickly gave way to the realization he could not sleep. But, there was a comfortable lounge chair on the deck.

The reporter grabbed a pillow and soon found an agreeable resting place, only to discover his fellow passengers also opted for the cooling deck breezes.

“A great many of the passengers were simply staring out at the gathering darkness while others had fallen asleep in the chairs and now slept with various degrees of tranquility,” the reporter noted.

“One or two individuals were eating from boxes of provisions they had brought with them. I don’t now why but such feasting seems obtrusive to me. If you’re riding in a rail car, it seems rude to awake and find your seat mate eating a piece of fried chicken and it is much the same on the boat.”

If the writer’s sensibilities were troubled by nocturnal noshing then worse was to follow as one of the occupants of the boat’s will-stocked bar was also taking the night air on deck.

“Every now and then a tall man of an agricultural appearance would come blundering around looking for his mate and he seemed to think every man he saw was that mate.

“Despite assurances to the contrary, he would persist in this belief until he was able to make an up close inspection of his victim and only then would he wander off. But a few minutes later he would be back and the process would repeat itself.”

Again and again the wandering agrarian would return to the writer’s chair and insist that the writer was his missing friend and argue that he should return with him to the bar.

“Had I not seen a man with the tall individual at the time we left Burlington, I should have come to the conclusion that he had no mate and the mate was simply a hallucination – a creation of his brain stimulated by alcoholic compounds,” the writer continued.

“The wandering farmer had become a bugbear, a phantom that seemed to haunt the vessel and would probably vanish at the first peep of dawn. The time that all ghosts disappear.”

The newspaper man now surrendered his chair on the Texas deck and went to the lower reaches of the boat and curled up behind crates of freight. But each time he fell asleep he would be shaken awake by the tall farmer and the surreal conversation would begin anew.

Whistling and singing now heralded each new arrival for the tall man seemed to grow increasingly jaunty as the evening dragged on. The writer then attempted to complain to the boat’s steward, only to discover the steward had retired to his own bed not to be bothered by the night stalker.

Sometime after 1 a.m. and as the writer now lay awake waiting for yet another visit from the wanderer, there came a cry of great joy from elsewhere on the lower deck. Apparently the missing mate had been discovered in semi-conscious repose on a coil of heavy rope. Then there followed a loud conversation that ended when both men went off to wake the bar-keep.

The writer now lay back down on his deck chair but was roused a few minutes later by shouts of the deck crew preparing for a landing. A torch was lit and orders shouted and all thoughts of sleep were banished. The reporter gave up and went off to discover if the bar had in fact been reopened.

A lantern drew into the apparently empty bar room where the writer noticed a figure prone on one of the tables. Closer inspection revealed it was the tall man who had roamed the decks but was now soundly asleep.

The writer toyed with the idea of awakening his tormentor but in the end he pulled up a chair and watched with envy as the man slept the sleep of the innocent

Finally dawn broke, a call for breakfast echoed through the boat and the farmer arose and strode for the door. But he paused and turned to writer to inquire if the reporter had had a good night’s sleep.