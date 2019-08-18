Biologists studies bat behavior

On a summer afternoon Erik Murry tromps the woods of the Flint Creek valley on an evesdropping mission. Erik, the Natural Resource Manager for Des Moines County Conservation (DMCC), is braving summer heat, twisted ankles and poison ivy to listen to the muttering of bats.

Bats are the flying critters that patrol our night sky for a bug dinner, using natural radar to find their prey. But the bats are in trouble. Disease and habitat loss have their numbers in retreat and some species have landed on the Endangered Species List. And that is what brings Erik into the woods.

The tall and somewhat gangly biologist is determining the bat population on the rough ground along the creek and other timbered areas by listening for the sounds the bats use to locate insects. Because these sounds are inaudible to the human ear, Erik musts rely on a sound recorder and computer enhancement to identify the night-time calls.

That means the following morning, Erik is back in the woods to retrieve the listening device he had affixed to a tree. The recorder is then returned to the DMCC field office at Big Hollow County Park where the sub-sonic bat calls are unloaded to a computer with specialized software.

Each bat species has its own distinctive wavelength signature that the software can identify and tell Erik what kind of bat ventured into his evesdropping trap. His study is building on data collected over a number of years and will be used to guide local conservation efforts.

The data also is shared to a federal database that tracks bat populations throughout the nation. So far, the DMCC project has recorded nine species of bats, a number of which have significant conservation importance.

Bats are just one of the many duties that occupy the 2018 graduate of Upper Iowa University. However it is this variety that Erik finds so attractive. He cannot remember a time when he did not have a passion for the outdoors and growing up on a farm near Columbus Junction afforded him ample opportunity to know Iowa’s wild side.

“I’m the fourth generation on that farm,” the biologist with an easy-going manner that hides his quiet intensity explains, “and I still live there and commute each day to Des Moines County. But I don’t think farming is what I want to do and I’m the first generation to go to college.”

Long hours as a naturalist and off-hours spent on the farm present at least one problem Erik confesses. “There really isn’t much time for a social life and I’m sure my family would like to see some grandchildren some day but I’m only 22 so we will see how things go,” he laughs. Erik moved from a childhood spent hunting and fishing to seasonal work with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and it is fisheries’ biology and wetland restoration that were his first interest.

“I started out working at the Fairport Hatchery just north of Muscatine,” he said. “There I was helping with fish surveys and it really made me sure that I wanted to become a wildlife biologist.”

Erik has discovered that the role of a wildlife biologist in Des Moines County can be varied. “I spend more time than I want to at desk work and I am in charge of some seasonal employees. But I am the only county naturalist here and that takes time away from field work."

Surveys and habitat management remain important factors of Murry’s duties and he also spends considerable effort assisting private land owners to establish conservation practices on their land.

“A land owner will come to us with a plan to put idle farm ground into CRP so that he can get a tax break. But we try to explain there are other options – such as forest management, prairie grass or wetland restoration.

“If all they are looking at is the tax advantage then probably CRP may the way to go. But if tax breaks are not the main thing then there are other things we can discuss. Those are the phone calls I like to get. And those are the kinds of projects I really get a lot of satisfaction out of,” he said.

Erik is aware that it is often difficult to put a cost advantage to some of the work he does. “Are those four old cottonwood trees on the corner of your property worth as much as putting the ground in CRP? Those trees may be hard to put a measurable value on it.

“Maybe we can figure out a financial value for food plots given over to deer or pheasant hunting or providing a place to hunt turkey. But non-game is often forgotten. Frogs, turtles or even bats are all valuable in what we hand down to the next generation.”

Erik’s degree in wildlife management and research was earned just three years after graduating from Lone Tree High School but he realizes that the classroom will one day call me back to earn a Masters.

But he knows he will miss being in the woods and fields of Des Moines County. And he will even miss those days of listening to the probing calls of hunting bats.

