BOYER, Ainslee Marie, daughter of Kelsey Lohman and Brandon Boyer of West Point was born Aug. 1 at Fort Madison Community Hospital. Grandparents are Mark Lohman of West Point, Tom and Robin Peterson of Burlington and Lyle and Jill Thompson of Donnellson. Great-grandparents are Dick and Gloria Pace of Des Moines and Janet Rooney of Fort Madison. She joins Kaydelynn, Brilee and Hudson.

BROWN, Emarann Jo, daughter of Chris and Cherie Brown of Mount Pleasant was born Aug. 1 at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. Grandparents are Gary and LouAnn Nichting and Marty and Donna Brown, all of Mount Pleasant. Great-grandparents are Sylvester and Thelma Kruse of Hillsboro and Mary Brown of Mount Pleasant. She joins sisters Adelynn, 6, and Maggie, 3.

HALL, Hudson Wayne, son of Nyssa Harris and Hunter Hall of Fort Madison was born July 30 at Fort Madison Community Hospital. Grandparents are Becky and Ronnie Harris of Wever and Clint and Paula Hall of Fort Madison. Great-grandparents are Pam and Ronnie Harris and Dolores and William “Bill” Hall, all of Fort Madison.

JOHNSON, Ellie Ann, daughter of Austin and Ashley Johnson of LaHarpe, Illinois, was born July 20 at Great River Medical Center in West Burlington. Grandparents are Brad and Tammy Johnson of LaHarpe and Rick and Lusena Carpenter of West Burlington.

MARTIN-VEGA, Hana Jo, daughter of Starr Vega and Kolton Martin of Fort Madison was born Aug. 3 at Fort Madison Community Hospital. Grandparents are Julio Vega, Shawn and Elizabeth Martin and Tina Brown, all of Fort Madison. Great-grandparents are Enedina Vega, and Edith and Randall Readinger, all of Fort Madison. She joins a sister, Lyra Ann Vega.

PIXLER, Coralyn Hadley, daughter of Christa Bronnenberg and Sean Pixler was born Aug. 6 at Fort Madison Community Hospital. Grandparents are Curt and Connie Bronnenberg of Perry and Arthur and Christine Pixler of Fenton. Great-grandparents are Wayne and Judy Gardner of Perry and Rita Platt of Early. Great-great-grandmother is Phyllis Gardner of Des Moines. She joins two sisters, Makenna and Brynley, and a brother, Quinlan.

RYAN, Iris Leanne, daughter of Chelsea Davis and Shane Ryan of Burlington was born Aug. 7 at Fort Madison Community Hospital.