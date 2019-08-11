Burlington Kiwanis Club, meets noon Thursdays at Comfort Suites. To learn more, visit www.burlingtonkiwanis.com.

Burlington NAACP, meets at 6 p.m. every third Thursday of the month at Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St.

Burlington Noon Lions, meets noon Tuesdays at Comfort Suites, U.S. 61.

Burlington Rotary Club, meets noon Mondays at Comfort Suites, U.S. 61.

Burlington Toastmasters, meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday every two weeks at Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St., Meeting Room B, open to anyone interested in overcoming the fear of public speaking. To learn more, call (319) 572-2174.

Domestic Violence Group, meets 4 p.m. every second and fourth Tuesday. For the location, call (319) 752-0606.

Hamilton-Walters Marine Corps League, meets 7 p.m. every second Monday at Memorial Auditorium’s Legion room. To learn more, call Larry Shacklett at (319) 850-0473.

Hawkeye Wood Carvers, meets 6 to 8 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St. To learn more, call (319) 752-0420.

Optimist Club of Burlington/West Burlington, meets noon Thursdays at Happy Joe's, 1011 Lawrence Drive. To learn more, call (319) 759-5797.

Shutterbug Camera Club, meets 6:30 p.m. second and fourth Mondays at the Art Center of Burlington, 301 Jefferson St. To learn more, call Shirley White at (319) 758-7967 or (319) 457-2536.

Society of Great River Poets, reading and critique is 2 p.m. each first and third Saturday at Burlington Public Library. To learn more, call (319) 752-4459.

Tri-State Chess Club, meets 6 p.m. Mondays except holidays at Hy-Vee’s deli in Keokuk. To learn more, call Arnie Gatton at (319) 795-4134.

Tri-State Modern Quilt Guild, meets 7 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at Keokuk Public Library, 210 N. Fifth St.

VFW Auxiliary, meets 4 p.m. the third Sunday of each month at the VFW, 217 Washington St.

West Burlington Lions Club, meets 6:30 p.m. second and fourth Mondays at The Broadway, 113 Broadway St., West Burlington. To learn more, call Jeff Erickson at (319) 572-3597.