ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHH As long as you can discern a good expenditure and exercise self-discipline, you won't have any problems. Take the lead at work; stay focused. Stay on top of your spending; be willing to say no. Tonight: Up late.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHHHH You're prone to the unexpected. Your life might not be as even and relaxed as you'd like. Look at what produces stress and can be eliminated. An important conversation between you and another person allows you the ability to see past the obvious. Tonight: Netflix night.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHHH One-on-one relating takes you down a new path. As a result of what's occurring between you and another person, you'll be more aware of the dynamics that exist in the relationship. Surprises often surround your interactions. Tonight: Tell it as it is.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHH Be more open to others' ideas. Due to an upcoming lunar eclipse, you might feel a little wobbly. A partner might be far more grounded than you are. If you back off, the end results could be excellent. Let this person call the shots. Worry less. Tonight: Say little.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHH Emphasis is on daily life and making it work for you. You might want to keep some of your thoughts to yourself. Make that OK. Nevertheless, your contributions make the moment livelier and less rote. You'll feel as though you need to head in another direction. Tonight: The unexpected occurs.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHHH Whether you're speaking about a child, a problem or a new friend, your creativity surges. Others could be easily charmed by your suggestions. An unexpected insight could add even more to the moment. Tonight: Let a loved one make the first move.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHH No matter what might come down the path, stay centered. You might draw in someone who could surprise you with their actions and views, especially around your domestic life and career. Tonight: Be aware of differences.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHHH You speak your mind, but that doesn't mean that others understand. Be ready to explain your thoughts more completely. Once the conversation has started, you'll see a personal matter differently. Tonight: First, return calls. Then decide.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHH Be more in touch with your spending and budget. You tend to take risks. Sometimes, you even tend to be extravagant. If you want more positive results, you might need to practice saying no. Maintain your sense of humor. Tonight: Remember that fun doesn't have to cost.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHHHH At present, you could be overwhelmed by what lands on your plate. A child or new friend feels strongly about what he or she needs from you. You could be surprised by what someone requests. Tonight: You can always say no.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHH You sense that much is going on behind the scenes and affecting your day. You might not be sure what's bothering you, but you'll figure it out. Until you know more, try not to make any major commitments. Tonight: Make it an early night.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHHH You could be very confused about your choices and not sure which way you want to go. An element of excitement surrounds your choices. You could opt to lean in a certain direction. Much could change; stay open. Tonight: Be spontaneous.