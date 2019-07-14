Today

Benefit Trap Shoot starts at 1 p.m. at Hancock County Gun Club, 1/2 mile north of Carthage, Illinois, on Route 94. All proceeds go to Scholastic Trapshooting Program. To learn more, call (217) 653-6765.

Burlington Municipal Band Concert is 7:30 p.m. at the Crapo Park Band Shell, 2600 S. Madison Ave. To learn more, visit muniband.org.

Classical piano recital by local musician Cory Byrne will be 2 p.m. at the Capitol Theater, 211 N. Third St. Admission is a freewill offering to benefit the Capitol Theater.

Monday

Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St., will host Create It Ice Cream Lab at 11:30 a.m. After the class, patrons may check out the ice cream maker from the Create Collection. The documentary “Daguerreotypes” will be shown at 5:30 p.m.

Informational meeting to set up a local chapter of PFLAG (Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays) is 6:30 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Public Library, 307 E. Monroe St. Members must be age 18 or older. To learn more, email Bob Mueller at mayatoddbob@aim.com.

Tuesday

Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St., will host Outer Space Odyssey with Science Center of Iowa at 2 p.m.

Medicare Educational Seminar will be 6:30 p.m. at Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St. The free program will give an overview of Medicare (parts A, B, C, D, supplements and the Low Income Subsidy for prescription drugs). No reservations are required. To learn more, call John Corey at (319) 201-0052.

Wednesday

Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St., will show a movie at 2 p.m.

Keokuk Public Library, 210 N. Fifth St., will host Sheltered Reality at 10 a.m. A movie will be shown at 1 p.m.

Thursday

Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St., will host Teen Thrills and Chills and Writing Skills with author April Henry from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets will be available 30 minutes prior to the event start time.

Mount Pleasant Community Band Concert is 7 p.m. at the Wright Pavilion in McMillan Park at the Henry County Fair. Admission is free.

Mount Pleasant Public Library, 307 E. Monroe St., will show a movie at 5:30 p.m.

Friday

Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St., will show a movie at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Saturday

Big Huge Concert is 7:30 p.m. at Rand Park Pavilion, 1401 Stripe St., Keokuk.

Mississippi Rat Pak Car Club Cruse Nite is 5 p.m. at the Walmart parking lot, 300 N. Park Drive, Keokuk. For more information, call (319) 520-5133.

PAW Animal Shelter Can Drive is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the third Saturday of every month in the SCC West Burlington parking lot. The drive accepts refundable bottles, cans and glass. To learn more, visit pawfortmadison.com.

Take Away Hunger will be packaging today. To help or to schedule a group, call (319) 752-0958.

Sunday

Dover Museum in New London will celebrate their 25th anniversary at 1:30 p.m. with author and historian, Russ Fry, whose program will cover the section of the Agency Road that ran through Henry County and New London’s neighboring town, Lowell. Refreshments will follow. Admission is free.

***Happs Highlights***

Tuesday

Pies, Tomatoes, and more will be for sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Saturday at Dollar General on Agency Street.

Wednesday

Annual Homemade Ice Cream Social at St. John’s Church of Flint River Township will be serving 5 to 7 p.m. Cost is a freewill donation. The church is five miles north on U.S. 61. Look for signs.

Saturday

ABATE Mystery Ride for Hospice starts with signup from 10 a.m. to noon at Doris’ Tavern, 733 S. Roosevelt Ave. Entry fee is $10 for ABATE members and $12 for nonmembers. All bikes need to be in by 6 p.m. at Eagles Club, 2727 Mount Pleasant St. An auction will be 6:15 p.m. Food will be available. To learn more, call Randy “Dog” at (319) 572-5733.