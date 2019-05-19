Burlington, in 1836, was too busy to worry about aesthetics. “Downtown Beautification” was unheard of — especially since the town did not have a downtown. Beauty meant little when there were Indians to cheat, farmers to bamboozle and travelers to hoodwink.

The town was busy concentrating on making a quick buck and any civic refinements would have to wait. Still, there was that perplexing problem of what to do with the town square.

That year, the federal government had looked at the hard-scrabble communities clinging to the banks of the Upper Mississippi River and with a wave of bureaucratic benevolence, decreed that each should have a town square.

In Burlington, there were to be three of these set asides — today’s South Hill Park, Market Square at Valley and Main and North Hill Park. Prior to the establishment of the public square, the chunk of ground on North Hill was then serving the grazing needs of William Ross’s cows.

Ross was one of the town’s earliest settlers, and had staked a claim encompassing the northern part of today’s town.

The designation of the small portion of Burlington for public use was of little concern to the land-rich settler, because there was there was no federal authority to enforce the government’s claim. So Ross’s beeves continued to have their way with this Burlington bower.

Formal title of the land was soon to pass from federal to city government with the covenant that it would never be sold and “held forever for public use.”

In the spirit of the “public use” clause, the square initially was used as the site of the new public jail. However, the jail offered all the holding power of a wet cardboard box and the structure was soon abandoned, leaving the square again with no formal purpose.

The ever-practical town citizens turned their minds for finding a use for the public ground and suggestions flew at each public meeting. A few giddy types suggested the public ground be turned into a park, complete with paved walks, flower beds and grass. But saner heads scoffed at this effete view and the square once more reverted to a neighborhood cow pasture.

There was a practical underpinning of this decision, because in those days before Vitamin D and No-Fat Skim, milk delivery was a hands-on enterprise and many Burlington households had a milk cow lodged in a backyard shed.

Each morning, the critters were turned out to graze on the neighbor’s lawn and browse on the delphiniums before returning at night to their milking sheds. Daily, the bovines would wander the streets until they found their way to the public North Hill square where they would spend a few contented hours chewing their cud and dropping pasture pies.

As the town grew, so did the number of wandering cows. And as the cow numbers grew, so did the amount of cow flop. The situation was becoming intolerable, with pigs and mangy dogs joining the four-footed crowd headed to North Hill. The square had become an odorous mud hole and a public disgrace.

Jim Smyth grew up at Fourth and Court streets and in later years he remembered his 1860s childhood view of the neighborhood pasture.

“The North Hill Park, in those days, was not an attractive spot. Before the Civil War the top soil had been removed to lower the grade and the city had not gotten around to the work of beautifying it.

“It was a treeless and grassless waste of yellow clay, very muddy in wet weather and swept by clods of dust in times of drought. In spite of its inhospitable aspect, it was used by foot passengers as a short cut highway,” Smyth recalled.

“It was also used by hordes of domestic animals that ranged through the city — unrestrained by enclosure or conventionality. From my window I often watched the gambols of numerous cows of the neighborhood which seemed to gather in the open space of the square for exercise, having breakfasted upon the nearby lawns and browsed the shrubbery most pleasing to bovine tastes.

“Occasionally, during a muddy time, a baby carriage piloted by a heedless nurse, would stick in the mire of yellow clay and the passengers would have to be salvaged by hand.”

In 1866, the town decided to convert the square into a park. Enthusiastic volunteers leveled and dug, planted and pruned. But parsimonious city fathers refused to earmark any funds for the maintenance of the park. A wood fence was erected and the abandoned jail torn down but without city funds, volunteer labor melted away and the cows came back.

The newspapers and some of the neighborhood residents were outraged and spirited lobbying began to clean up North Hill square. The picket fence surrounding the park was just one issue because the barrier to not include any gates and livestock could simply wander in and feast on the new plantings.

“Establish gates,” the newspaper railed in 1872. “If our people are especially anxious to cross this verdant spot, let them take another chute. If this cannot be done, let the whole thing be sold. It will certainly never be any better than it is and will always be a source of useless expense.”

The editorial writers suggested that since a fence without gates served no real purpose, it would be best to sell the fence to local bakeries for kindling wood.

Sarcasm didn’t seem to help and it wasn’t until 1899 until real estate values dictated that the wandering cows be removed. Finally, North Hill had its park.