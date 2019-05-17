Oak Street Baptist Church, 1303 Oak St., Burlington, will host a hymn sing tonight, with proceeds from a freewill offering to benefit Trinity Lutheran Church.

The sing-along program, set for 7 p.m. at the church, will feature selections from the 9,000-hymn catalog of Fanny Crosby.

Special guests will include Tim Ahern, Jim Coates, Karen and Dan Brownlee, Daryl Waire and others, who will perform some of Crosby's lesser-known or more challenging works. The congregation will join in on some of the more familiar hymns, which organizer Carol Bohlen said include such titles as "Blessed Assurance," "To God Be The Glory," and "Praise Him, Praise Him."

A freewill offering will support Trinity Lutheran's recovery from a March gas explosion that did significant damage to the church.