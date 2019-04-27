ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHH Your energy keeps getting diffused when you want to direct it to a specific cause. Center yourself and spend some time alone. After a conversation with a friend about your goals around a project, you could feel much better. Tonight: Follow a friend's lead.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHHH You feel the need to impress another person and will do your best to do just that. The receiver might not get the message or could be confused by what he or she is perceiving. You could be giving off two different messages. Tonight: A must appearance.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHH You need to keep some of what you're hearing to yourself. You could spend some time alone evaluating your long-term desires and goals. Look to the future and a long-term goal. You know what you want to manifest. Tonight: Start talking about summer plans.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHH A friendship has always proved exciting, but lately, the relationship has developed an unpredictable quality. This person keeps you on your feet and aware of what's happening around you. With your attention, communication flourishes. Tonight: Accept a loved one's gesture and suggestion.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHH In your opinion, someone is out of control and engaged in self-deception. Unless you want more distance between you and this person, you cannot push this point. You find that a partner or close loved one might push you to walk toward a long-term fantasy. Tonight: Let the party begin.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHH Use good sense. You might have a lot to do and complete. You could feel as though you have little free time with which to meander through a favorite store or gallery. Try to treat yourself to this type of experience. A boss or older friend or relative could push you hard. Tonight: A must appearance.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHHH Whether sharing a great idea or suggestion or learning a new dance, you cannot hold yourself back. Let your creativity speak. Some of you might take up a new hobby or pastime. You get feedback that forces you to rethink a plan. Tonight: Make it romantic.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHH Take charge; be willing to assume greater responsibility around your home front. Communication flourishes, but you could anger a partner with a more challenging attitude. Remain in touch with others' feelings. Tonight: In the limelight.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHH Return calls; touch base with a key friend or loved one with whom you don't spend a lot of time. You could be amazed by what you're hearing. A partner or loved one could be more challenging than he or she usually is. Tonight: Hang at a favorite haunt.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHH Be aware of how much you're spending and the impact on your budget. Of all signs, you're the most aware of the importance of having and maintaining a budget. Complete some errands and leftover projects. Tonight: Make it your treat.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHH Confusion or a risk could cause a financial problem for you. You might need to keep a situation even or less provocative than it has been. Avoid risking or taking any action that makes you feel as though you're walking the plank. Ask yourself what's necessary! Tonight: Get into the moment.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHH Step back; refuse to get cornered by an assertive family member. This person takes an action that tells you that he or she is serious about his or her desires. Keep communication flowing as you work through a problem. Tonight: At home.