Travelogue tours Italy with Rick Steves

The final free Murray Foundation World Travelogue of the 2018 – 2019 season will be at 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. today at the Capitol Theater

”Italy's Countryside” will start in Northern Italy with Milan and Lake Como, then visit Tuscany and end on the stunning Amalfi Cost. The show is a Rick Steves Production.

No trip to Italy is complete without Milan and Lake Como. In Milan you'll take a peek at Italy's highest fashion, fanciest delis, grandest cemetery, and greatest opera house … not to mention Leonardo's Last Supper. Then take a cruise along Lake Como, settling down in the lakeside village of Varenna, where Italy meets the Alps.

Tuscany offers a dolce vita mix of hearty cuisine, fascinating history, and gentle beauty. First you'll learn about the original Tuscans — the ancient Etruscans — at Volterra's Etruscan Museum and finish in Montepulciano to get passionate about the local wine.

Just south of Naples are some of Italy's most appreciated attractions. It begins with the southern Italian charms of Sorrento and the traditional Italian food. Then drive along the dramatic Amalfi Coast enjoying its cliffside towns and end with a cruise to the seductive isle of Capri with its romantic Blue Grotto

Spring Sip, Taste & Stroll in Downtown Burlington



Downtown Partners will hold the 2019 Spring Sip, Taste & Stroll from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday in downtown Burlington. There will be samples of wines, brews and foods available at shops and businesses throughout downtown.



Discounted advance tickets are $15 at the Iowa Store or Weird Harold’s through today or online at www.greaterburlington.com. Tickets will be $20 the day of the event and during the event at registration, located at the Iowa Store and Weird Harold’s, where participants can pick up a locations map and complimentary wine glass. The event is open to those 21 or older.



For more information, call Downtown Partners at (319) 752-6365 or visit www.greaterburlington.com.

Downtown Burlington Barstool Open

Golf your way thru 14 of Burlington’s downtown Bars during the Barstool Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday April 27 in downtown Burlington.

Sign up today at your favorite downtown bar. Registration/Check in begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday at The Paddlewheel. It is $50 per team of 4 and the first 50 teams received a free T-shirt’s. Awards will conclude the event back at The Paddlewheel.

This event supports the Burlington Fire Prevention Fund and the St Vincent de Paul Food Pantry.

Baxter Sports Complex fundraiser event



The 2nd Annual Baxter Sports Complex Social Tour & Auction Fundraiser is Friday in Fort Madison.

The tour begins at 1 p.m. at Baxter Sports Complex at 909 48th St. in Fort Madison and transportation will be provided by SEIBUS. The tour returns to the sports complex at 6 p.m. for dinner provided by Fat Jimmy's Smokehouse & Catering. The begins at about 7 p.m.

Auction items include: St Louis Cardinals tickets, John Deere Classic tickets, FunCity bowling package, wine paring party and much more.

Advanced tickets are $40, and are available at each of the following locations: Baxter Sports Complex, River Rocks Bar And Grill, Kinnick South, Horan's Cabaret Irish Pub, Buffalo61 Bar & Grille, and Fort Madison Elks Lodge. Your ticket will include 1 free drink at each participating location, as well as dinner.

For more information contact Jeff Woodside at (319) 372-2932.